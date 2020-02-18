The Jason Foundation Provides Prevention Programs

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jason Foundation, Inc. (JFI) announced today that the organization made great strides in 2019 promoting their mission across the country. JFI is a nationally recognized leader in suicide awareness and prevention and active member of the National Council for Suicide Prevention. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide is the 2nd leading cause of death for youth ages 10 – 24 in the nation.

Last year, The Jason Foundation provided more than 190,000 educator trainings on youth suicide awareness and prevention. The National Strategy for Suicide Prevention details the importance that educators can play in the prevention of youth suicide. An educator's role in suicide prevention is not found in counseling young people but being better able to identify and assist students who may be struggling with thoughts of suicide. The Jason Foundation provided this outstanding number of trainings through their Professional Development Series. This Library is comprised of educational modules that are suitable for school personnel, youth workers, first responders, parents and any adults who interact with young people.

The Jason Foundation's school-based, youth curriculum is titled, "A Promise for Tomorrow." It is designed to be utilized within a school's health or wellness class in grades 7 – 12. The lesson teaches students how to help a friend. Over 900 new schools and youth organizations received the "Promise for Tomorrow" Student Curriculum in 2019. This youth program has over 15 years of field testing and is one of the most widely utilized student programs in the nation. These newly adopted programs have the potential to reach almost half a million new students. These figures are in addition to the thousands of previously placed curriculum units and the millions of students already participating in the program.

The Jason Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to fighting the "silent epidemic" of youth suicide through educational programs for young people, educators, parents, and other community groups. The Jason Foundation has never charged a school, educator, church, youth group, or community for the use of any of its programs or services. This is due in large part to their National Community Affiliates and generous donors across the country. JFI was founded in 1997 after the tragic death of Jason Flatt. To find out more, visit The Jason Foundation's website.

SOURCE The Jason Foundation, Inc.

