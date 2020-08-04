The Jason Foundation Releases Suicide Prevention Training for First Responders

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jason Foundation, Inc., a nationally recognized leader in youth and young adult suicide awareness and prevention, announced a new training focused on supporting and educating first responders, who are more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty. Police Officers, Firefighters, and EMS Workers are more likely to suffer from PTSD than the general public. Researchers found that elevated levels of PTSD were associated with a higher likelihood of thinking about suicide and/or having a history of suicide attempts. Suicide currently ranks as the second leading cause of death for ages 10 – 45 in our nation.

During this pandemic, our first responders have been working around the clock to ensure that our loved ones have the care they need. Especially now, it is imperative that we provide them with the resources necessary to care for themselves, as well.

The Jason Foundation's new training is titled, "First Responders Training Module: Addressing Suicide with Youth in the Community and within the Profession." The goal of this training is to provide First Responders with the knowledge, skills and resources to enable them to be better able to recognize the signs of concern and elevated risk factors for suicidal ideation in youth within their community, as well as in co-workers and fellow first responders. As with all trainings offered by The Jason Foundation, there is no charge for this educational module.

"First Responders are routinely on the on the front lines of danger and the first on the scene of a traumatic incident. Many times, they are the ones tasked with assessing the situation and those involved," said Brett Marciel, Director of Public Relations for The Jason Foundation. "That being said, the mental toll that these situations can have on our first responders is immense. We need to be cognizant of the burden created by being a part of these distressing events on a daily basis."

To access the training, visit The Jason Foundation's website and look for First Responders under the How to Get Involved Tab. The module was designed for both individual study and group training.

The Jason Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to fighting the "silent epidemic" of youth and young adult suicide through educational programs for young people, educators, parents, and other community groups. Visit The Jason Foundation's website for more information. www.jasonfoundation.com

