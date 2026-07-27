'THE JAY WALKER PODCAST' CROSSES 10 MILLION DOWNLOADS MILESTONE

Podtrac confirms the eight-figure download milestone as the highly acclaimed interview series gears up for a powerhouse four-days-a-week schedule this fall.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Audio One proudly announced today that its flagship original series, The Jay Walker Podcast, has officially surpassed 10 million downloads across all audio platforms. The monumental achievement, verified by industry-leading analytics and attribution provider Podtrac, cements the show's status as one of the fastest-growing and most culturally influential properties in the digital audio landscape.

Hosted by media executive, producer, and entrepreneur Jay Walker, The Jay Walker Podcast has captivated global audiences with its hard-hitting, accountable, and deeply nuanced interviews. Featuring a slate of high-profile celebrities, cultural figures, and thought leaders, Dr. Walker's signature blend of unpolished honesty and profound depth has cultivated a fiercely loyal listenership. By prioritizing unfiltered truth and asking tough, substantive questions, the show routinely sparks major cultural conversations and drives consistent chart-topping performance.

The 10-million download milestone arrives just as The Jay Walker Podcast prepares to massively expand its footprint for its highly anticipated second season. Premiering September 14, Season 2 will move to a powerhouse four-days-a-week schedule, broadcasting from a newly constructed, multi-million-dollar studio facility in Nashville. Helmed by newly appointed Executive Producer Sean Atkins, the expanded series will air nightly on the REVIVE network with next-day streaming on Tubi. The upcoming season promises to elevate the show's cultural impact with a heavyweight guest roster that already includes Vice President Kamala Harris, Kevin Hart, Gayle King, Rev. Al Sharpton, and civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

"Crossing the 10 million download mark is a testament to the undeniable connection Jay Walker has built with his audience," said Erin Douglas, CEO of Audio One. "Jay doesn't just conduct interviews; he creates cultural moments that demand to be heard. We are incredibly proud to partner with him and are fully committed to expanding the footprint of this groundbreaking show even further as we launch this massive four-day-a-week expansion from our Nashville headquarters."

"This milestone proves that our audience is starving for real, unfiltered conversations," said Jay Walker. "We built this from the ground up by focusing on execution, leverage, and ownership. Moving to four days a week allows us to strike harder, dive deeper, and bring our audience the raw, authentic conversations they can't get anywhere else. Our new multi-million-dollar studio in Nashville gives us the elite infrastructure to match our vision. We are taking this to an entirely different level, and September 14th is just the beginning."

For more information and to listen, please visit pod.link/1896609240.

About The Jay Walker Podcast: The Jay Walker Podcast is a nationally recognized, chart-topping interview series hosted by media executive, producer, and entrepreneur Dr. Jay Walker. The show delivers authentic, culture-forward conversations with a diverse roster of celebrities, thought leaders, and cultural disruptors. Known for its fearless approach, unpolished honesty, and deep accountability, the podcast tackles nuanced topics across culture, business, and leadership, consistently sparking global conversations and redefining the modern interview format.

About Audio One: Audio One is a premium podcast and audio company dedicated to developing, producing, and monetizing high-level digital content. Under the leadership of CEO Erin Douglas, Audio One provides world-class broadcasting solutions and partners with top-tier voices to deliver culturally resonant storytelling to a global audience.

Media Contact:

KHALI WEST

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SOURCE A1 LLC