FRM by Jasmanique Announces Exclusive Fall Retail Launch of "FRM 01: Barrier Restore Cream" at Walmart

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, beauty founder Jasmanique Washington announces the official fall launch of her highly anticipated skincare brand, FRM by Jasmanique in partnership with A1 LLC. The brand's flagship hero product, the FRM 01: Barrier Restore Cream, will be available for purchase exclusively on shelves and online at Walmart this fall.

Designed for the modern consumer who demands both aesthetic excellence and undeniable results, FRM 01: Barrier Restore Cream provides a foundational daily step for skin health. Formulated with a potent blend of ceramides, peptides, and niacinamide, the rich, velvety cream works to instantly lock in deep hydration, soothe redness, and physically reinforce the skin's natural moisture barrier against daily environmental stressors.

Housed in premium, heavy-weight frosted glass packaging, FRM by Jasmanique brings an elevated, high-end aesthetic directly to the accessible retail market, proving that luxury and accessibility can coexist.

"My vision for FRM was to cut through the noise of complicated routines and create a product that serves as the ultimate, non-negotiable final step," said Jasmanique Washington, Founder of FRM. "FRM 01 is about focusing on pure, effective barrier repair. Partnering with Walmart allows us to bring this level of premium, aesthetic skincare to a massive audience without ever compromising on the quality of the formula."

To support the brand's aggressive rollout and sustained national footprint, Nashville-based media enterprise A1 LLC has officially signed on as a strategic investor. This partnership brings significant infrastructure and capital to scale the brand alongside its exclusive retail distribution.

The launch is already generating significant industry buzz, with beauty and retail leaders taking notice. Erin Douglas praised Jasmanique Washington's absolute dedication to the brand's formulation and minimalist identity:

"Jasmanique Washington has an incredible eye for what the modern consumer actually wants—a clean, effective, and beautifully designed product that delivers on its promises. The attention to detail she has poured into FRM 01 is unmatched, and this exclusive retail rollout is just the beginning of a massive brand." — Erin Douglas

FRM 01: Barrier Restore Cream will be available exclusively at Walmart locations nationwide and on Walmart.com this fall, with early pre-orders launching soon.

About FRM by Jasmanique

FRM by Jasmanique is a premium, minimalist skincare brand dedicated to creating highly effective, aesthetically driven products for daily use. Emphasizing clean formulations and powerful results, the brand's foundational products are designed to deliver visible barrier restoration, long-lasting hydration, and a streamlined approach to modern skincare.

Media Contact: FRM by Jasmanique PR [email protected]

SOURCE A1 LLC