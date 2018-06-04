The Jed Foundation Hosts 17th Annual Gala

"Mental health continues to be a critical issue for young people today, but it is through organizations like JED and events like their Gala that we ensure that these issues are not hidden in our society," said Wilmore. "I am proud to host this year's JED Gala in support of people who are struggling with emotional health challenges and those who are working hard to help our nation's youth lead healthy, successful lives."

Honorees include:

Chirlane McCray, First Lady of New York City – JED's Mental Health Visionary Award

– JED's Mental Health Visionary Award Jolene McCaw , Jolene McCaw Family Foundation –JED Voice of Mental Health Award

–JED Voice of Mental Health Award The Orchard – JED Media Award for Leadership in Mental Health

– JED Media Award for Leadership in Mental Health Morgan Stanley –JED Corporate Award for Leadership in Mental Health

–JED Corporate Award for Leadership in Mental Health Max Rothman and Samuel Orley – JED Student Voice of Mental Health Award

The event will also feature a musical performance by CMA Emerging Artist, Lockwood Barr.

"We are so grateful to everyone who will support this inspiring evening, including leaders from business, mental health, and the philanthropic communities. Incredible things happen when we work together to support mental health and prevent suicide for teenagers and young adults, and we are thankful for every one of our partners." said John MacPhee, Executive Director/CEO, JED.

About JED

JED is a nonprofit that exists to protect emotional health and prevent suicide for our nation's teens and young adults. We're partnering with high schools and colleges to strengthen their mental health, substance abuse and suicide prevention programs and systems. We're equipping teens and young adults with the skills and knowledge to help themselves and each other. We're encouraging community awareness, understanding and action for young adult mental health.

Learn more at jedfoundation.org. Check out our programs including: JED Campus (jedcampus.org), Set to Go (settogo.org), ULifeline (ulifeline.org), Half of Us (halfofus.com) and Love is Louder (loveislouder.com).

