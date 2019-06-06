The Jed Foundation Hosts Annual Gala Honoring Leadership in Mental Health & Suicide Prevention

"I am thrilled to have hosted JED Gala 2019 as we continue to bring awareness to the amazing work being done by JED and its partners," said Harlow. "It is important to make sure that all teens and young adults have the resources and skills to navigate mental health challenges, and JED works tirelessly to ensure those who need help are being heard and supported."

Honorees at the event included:

TLC, Television Network — JED Media Award for Leadership in Mental Health

Nancy and Fred Poses, The Poses Family Foundation — JED Voice of Mental Health Award

Enna Selmanovic, University of Cincinnati — JED Student Voice of Mental Health Award

With special guests:

Chamique Holdsclaw, WNBA legend and mental health advocate

Gracie Gold, U.S. figure skating champion and Olympic medalist

Tom Kitt, Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winning composer

Brittany Snow, Actor, producer, advocate and co-founder of JED's Love is Louder campaign

"Last night we recognized those who are helping to bring awareness and resources to teenagers and young adults facing mental health challenges and celebrated the impact we've made together on supporting the emotional health of teens and young adults over the past year," said John MacPhee, Executive Director/CEO, JED. "To our partners and supporters, we thank you for your incredible commitment to strengthening mental health, substance misuse and suicide prevention programs. We are looking forward to continuing our work together."

About The Jed Foundation (JED)

JED is a nonprofit that exists to protect emotional health and prevent suicide for our nation's teens and young adults. JED equips teens and young adults with the skills and knowledge to help themselves and each other; partners with high schools and colleges to strengthen their mental health, substance misuse and suicide prevention programs and systems; and encourages community awareness, understanding and action for young adult mental health.

Learn more at jedfoundation.org .

Check out our programs including: JED Campus ( jedcampus.org ), Set to Go ( settogo.org ), ULifeline ( ulifeline.org ), Half of Us ( halfofus.com ), Love is Louder (loveislouder.com) and Seize the Awkward (seizetheawkward.org).

