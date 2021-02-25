The Jeff Havens Company Releases New Video Courses to Help Those Working in Virtual Environments

CHICAGO, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jeff Havens Company has become known for providing entertaining video content for large and small businesses alike. They have recently released several new courses to help organizations struggling with the change and challenges that come from the move to remote work.

Leading Virtual Teams is designed exclusively to address the unique characteristics of managing virtual employees. This 3-part training series covers everything necessary to lead remote workers as effectively as the ones you see every day, from how to communicate with virtual employees to preventing burnout and building a robust culture.

In addition, and as a follow-up to their successful series of interviewing courses, The Jeff Havens Company has also released Conducting Virtual Interviews, Nailing Your Virtual Interview, and Virtual Onboarding. These single-video microlearning courses put a heavy emphasis on the particular challenges that plague interviewers, job candidates, and human resource professionals in remote settings.

Over the past 15 years, Jeff Havens has applied his unparalleled approach to an increasingly wide range of the modern business world's most pressing issues – and so The Jeff Havens Company was born, dedicated to the belief that nobody ever learns anything if they're too bored to listen. They have developed a broad catalog of microlearning video courses in the business skills, safety, and wellness spaces. They offer serious solutions in a seriously funny way.

Additional information can be obtained by calling the Jeff Havens Company offices at 309-306-1781 or emailing [email protected].

