The Jeffery Leving Father's Day Special on Power 92.3 FM

This Sunday is set aside to honor and celebrate Father's Day, however, many dads in Chicago will be spending this special day alone. This unfortunate condition is related to the reality that over 50% of children born in Chicago are born out-of-wedlock. This statistic translates into the harsh reality that many of these children will never know their dads. This is an alarming issue for our nation that needs to be confronted head-on.

The national average statistic is lower, but not by much – 41% of children born in the United States are born out-of- wedlock. Millions of children in this country are growing up without knowing their biological father. Not good, considering children who live absent their biological fathers are, on average, more likely to experience poverty and academical problems, become victims of abuse, and are more likely to engage in criminal behavior. But there is hope because many young men are now placing fatherhood and family time at the top of their list of priorities.

Not all children are fortunate enough to have a father in their lives. We can never forget that to improve the well-being of America's children, we must restore paternal involvement as a societal norm in all communities.

Attorney Jeffery M. Leving is a pioneer in the Fathers' Rights movement and for over 30 years, he has dedicated his life's work to saving an integral part of the American Family – Fathers. He founded the Fatherhood Educational Institute in Chicago, which provides critical parenting skills to fathers and seeks to eliminate father absence. He has established himself as a policymaker, co-authoring the Illinois Joint Custody Law and other Illinois laws that empower fathers to be fully active in their children's lives and strengthen families throughout the State of Illinois.

Any father seeking resources in fighting for parental rights should follow Leving on Twitter @fathersmatter and on Facebook @FathersRightsMovement.

Contact: Jennifer Whiteside

jwhiteside@levinglaw.com

312.296-3666

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-jeffery-leving-fathers-day-special-on-power-92-3-fm-300665431.html

SOURCE Law Offices of Jeffery Leving, Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.jmlevinglawltd.com

