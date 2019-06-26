The Jeffrey M. Verdon Law Group Forms Alliance with United Capital Financial Advisors

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeffrey Verdon, managing partner of the Jeffrey M. Verdon Law Group, LLP, a Newport Beach and Silicon Valley, California boutique Trust & Estate law firm has been selected to be a partner with United Capital's FinLife 360 financial services group. The law firm will be providing advanced estate planning and asset protection to United Capital's clients.

United Capital is a firm whose financial advisors focus on helping clients gain clarity, confidence and control over the course of their entire financial life. United Capital's singular goal is to guide and support its clients to "live richly."

Joe Duran, the founder and CEO of United Capital, whose vision built the firm by combining personalized service with state of the art technology, is the guiding force behind selecting the talented team responsible for United Capital's great success. Duran founded United Capital in 2005, and it quickly became one of the more unique financial planning retail-facing RIAs (Registered Investment Advisers) in the country with over $24B of assets under management.

According to Verdon, "Our law firm's highly skilled tax, estate planning and asset protection lawyers and staff look forward to working closely with United Capital's advisors and their clients to further the company's mission of helping its clients preserve and protect their legacies."

Jeffrey M. Verdon Law Group, LLP has locations in Newport Beach and Silicon Valley and provides integrated estate, income tax and asset protection planning to affluent families and successful business owners with estates over $10M. With over 30 years of experience in the area of comprehensive estate planning with effective asset protection planning to protect and preserve the family's legacy from unforeseen financially ruinous lawsuits and other third-party claims.

Contact: Jeffrey M. Verdon, Jeffrey M. Verdon Law Group

Kathryn@jmvlaw.com 949-333-8152

www.jmvlaw.com

SOURCE Jeffrey M. Verdon Law Group, LLP

Related Links

http://www.jmvlaw.com

