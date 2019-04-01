LONDON, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

Consumers' preference for packaged food items like confectionery primarily depends on the availability of a diverse range. The larger the number of products available in the market in various sizes and ranges, the greater will be the scope for sales. The availability of a wide range of sugar confectionery products containing new ingredients and flavors is driving the market. The availability of wider and more diverse ranges allows consumers the liberty to change their preferences and shun away from what they eat more frequently. Besides, children are usually attracted to various shapes, flavors, and packaging used for sugar confectionery. Therefore, it becomes imperative for vendors to spend intensively on their R&D facilities and come up with product innovations in terms of shapes, flavors, and packaging. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the jelly candies (Gummies) market will register a CAGR of over 4% by 2022.



Market Overview

Growth in organized retailing

Organized retailers have grown worldwide with the establishment of supermarkets, drugstores, convenience stores, hypermarkets, and specialty stores. Gummies are primarily sold by large organized retailers; therefore, vendors are highly dependent on them.

Growing popularity of substitute products

The growing health consciousness among consumers and rising trend of dark chocolate consumption as an indulgence food, the growth of the global jelly candies (gummies) market might be restricted during the forecast period.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the jelly candies (Gummies) market during the 2018-2022, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The global jelly candies (gummies) market is fairly fragmented, and the market is in a growth phase, the competition among companies is intense. Many large vendors are expected to acquire small and regional suppliers during the forecast period. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



