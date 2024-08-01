The Jensen Project Awards over $6 Million to 2024 GrantTank Recipients

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jensen Project, a nonprofit fueling strategic partnerships in the fight against sexual violence, is thrilled to announce its 2024 GrantTank recipients. These nineteen carefully vetted and selected nonprofits have collectively been granted this significant funding toward their initiatives to support survivors of trafficking and exploitation. Granting more than $6 Million for this application cycle makes this The Jensen Project's largest GrantTank cycle to date.

Unlike typical grants, GrantTank serves as both a funding source and a think-tank for passionate anti-violence advocates. Janet Jensen, the founder of The Jensen Project, initiated GrantTank to address the isolation and lack of collaboration among nonprofits in the movement. Her vision was to create an environment that encourages partnership and collective impact.

GrantTank's funding areas are selected each year based on the greatest needs of the sector. This year, GrantTank requested proposals from not only Housing and Economic Empowerment, but also Technology and Policy. This is the first year our Programs Team focused on four funding categories in the anti–sex trafficking movement. After completing the thorough review process, our 2024 GrantTank recipients were selected.

Since its commencement, The Jensen Project has awarded more than $16 million through GrantTank to aid sex trafficking survivors.

In addition to funding, The Jensen Project provides GrantTank recipients with invaluable third-party resources, including organizational mentorship, guidance, and promotion to support their holistic development. GrantTank recipients represent a diverse array of states, and all organizations are dedicated to serving survivors of any race, nationality, and faith from across the nation.

In September 2024, The Jensen Project will host its fourth annual GrantTank Cohort in Irving, Texas. This gathering will bring together all current GrantTank recipients to build camaraderie, share field learnings, and collaboratively address challenges.

Founded by philanthropist and rape survivor, Janet Jensen, The Jensen Project exists to fuel strategic partnerships in the fight against sexual violence. Funding and business resources are provided to mission-aligned organizations on an annual basis through the GrantTank program. Learn more at TheJensenProject.org.

