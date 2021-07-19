The Jerry Garcia Family In Partnership With YellowHeart To Release Limited Edition NFT Collection Of Digital Artwork Created By Music Legend Jerry Garcia

NEW YORK, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jerry Garcia Family announced today an exclusive three-part NFT collection in partnership with YellowHeart , the NFT marketplace for music, ticketing and community tokens which accepts both crypto and credit card payments. The NFT collection is centered around a mesmerizing digital artwork series entitled An Odd Little Place: The Digital Works of Jerry Garcia (1992-1995) featuring 20 digital artwork pieces from the music legend and visual artist. YellowHeart is also partnering with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for an exclusive preview event on August 5th that will also be attended by Garcia Family members. The event will preview a new exhibition featuring Garcia's digital artwork that opens to the public on August 6th. Preview the NFT collection here: https://youtu.be/h1DUvzTSa-o

Jerry Garcia. Junglescape. 1992

An early adopter of digital art, Garcia's collection offers an exciting glimpse into his passion and inspiration. Almost thirty years later, the creation of the NFT landscape delivers the perfect platform to release Garcia's digital works. The overall collection features 17 limited edition pieces of original digital artwork and three additional works that were found in the Garcia Archive in a folder entitled "Last 48 Hours." The three digital compositions include Jiom, the first piece found in the Garcia Archive folder and dated August 7th, 1995; the second piece oop, dated August 8th, 1995 and the last known completed piece of art by Garcia; and the third piece ni kil After 9 Hours, believed to be unfinished and previously unseen.

"My Dad was a huge fan of computers and gadgetry, something like blockchain would have really intrigued him," said Trixie Garcia. "As an artist, Jerry would value the freedom potential for artists...We are delighted to share these immersive landscapes and playful images. These early digital art making tools enabled a visionary like my father to share the scenes from his mind. He was telling stories in a new medium and it's beautiful. Because of computers and digital technology, musicians, writers and visual artists are able to take their work to the next level and share on a global platform. We want to pay respect to art and technology."

YellowHeart, founded by blockchain innovator and leader Josh Katz in 2017, is a leading NFT marketplace for music NFTs, tickets, community tokens and more. YellowHeart operates on an environmentally friendly Layer 2 blockchain, staying true to the company mission of being socially responsible and creating meaningful and impactful collections through a sustainable NFT minting system. YellowHeart can mint 8500 NFTs on Layer 2 using the same energy used to mint 1 NFT on Ethereum Layer 1, and it also utilizes solar energy to power NFT minting.

This exciting new NFT collection from YellowHeart offers Garcia's fans a one-of-a-kind way to enjoy his art directly. With Garcia's artwork having been created digitally on his Apple computer, being able to showcase his pieces through the latest groundbreaking digital landscape is a fitting tribute to the artist and his works.

"We are honored to be able to partner with the Garcia family to showcase the innovative digital works of Jerry Garcia. NFT technology is the perfect medium to showcase the digital art that Jerry was creating on his computer 26 years ago. Jerry is a pioneer of so many artistic and musical forms it makes perfect sense that he was also a pioneer of digital art years before NFTs," said Josh Katz, CEO and founder of YellowHeart. "As a lifelong Grateful Dead and Jerry Garcia fan-and a guitar player myself-it's always been a dream for me to be able to work with the Garcia family, and it has been an absolute pleasure collaborating with Trixie Garcia and Marc Allan on this collection. I am so excited to show the world these incredible digital works in the manner they were meant to be displayed and provide Garcia fans a truly unique and exclusive way to enjoy them that also pays homage to Garcia's love for digital technology."

The first part of the NFT collection will launch on July 19th alongside an on-sale for an exclusive preview event on August 5th at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. "An Odd Little Place: The Digital Works of Jerry Garcia (1992-1995)", which opens to the public August 6th, will be attended by Garcia Family members. Two NFT ticketing options will be available: five VIP - Vault Tour Experiences ($10,000) and 20 Exclusive Exhibition Preview Experiences ($2,500). The VIP - Vault Tour Experiences will grant pre-access for two people to a private Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Vault Tour and to the Jerry Garcia exhibition. The Exclusive Exhibition Preview Experiences will offer pre-access for two to the Jerry Garcia exhibition.

The second part of the collection will be revealed on August 1st, which would have been Garcia's 79th birthday. Access to purchasing the 17 limited edition pieces alongside the option to acquire digital frames for artwork display will be made available on this day. A detailed list with prices will be available here: https://yh.io/

The third part will be an auction for the final digital artworks created by Garcia. Starting on August 5th at 3 pm (ET)/Noon (PT) and ending on August 7th, the auction will provide an opportunity to own a unique 1 of 1 copy, each auctioned separately and delivered to the winners in digital frames:

Jiom

oop

ni kil After 9 Hours

In recognition of the environmental impact of minting NFTs, the Garcia Family will be donating a portion of the proceeds from the auctions to The Wilderness Society for their continued efforts in the protection of our sacred forests and waters. In addition, contributions will be made to our friends at the Rex Foundation, who continue to inspire and provide grants to organizations making a difference in their communities. And finally we will donate to the First In Last Out Festival and their respective beneficiaries, For Humanity and Sweet Relief, who are assisting out of work crew and venue staff affected by the pandemic.

