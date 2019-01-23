LONDON, Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

Global industrialization and growth in the manufacturing activities are increasing at a considerable rate in emerging countries such as Brazil, China, India, Mexico, and South Africa. The industrial growth is due to the development of various industries such as construction, chemical, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals and petrochemicals. The industrial growth has positively impacted the demand for jerrycans for the storage and transportation of the various raw materials, feedstocks products in these industries. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the jerrycans market will register a CAGR of over 4% by 2023.



Market Overview

Growth in global lubricants packaging market

The increased the demand of lubricants that augmented the need lubricants packaging solutions. As aa result, the demand for jerry cans to package lubricants has increased.

Volatility is raw material prices

The prices of raw material used in the manufacturing of jerrycans significantly determine the cost of end packaging solutions. Therefore, any volatility in the prices of steel or plastics poses a significantly challenge to the vendors operating in the global jerrycans market.

Competitive Landscape

The global jerrycans market is fairly concentrated and the market being in a growth phase, the competition among companies is intense. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



