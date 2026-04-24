The Jewelers Board of Trade Holds Annual Elections

WARWICK, R.I., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --The Jewelers Board of Trade is pleased to announce the election of the following Officers and Directors to its Board at the Company's Annual Meeting on February 11, 2026, and Board Meeting on March 25, 2026.

The Board elected the following Officers and Directors to serve a one-year term as follows:

Chairman: Jeffery Corey, H. E. Murdock Company Inc., Waterville, ME

First Vice-Chairman: Matthijs Braakman, Retail Management Publishing, Inc., Montclair, NJ

Second Vice-Chairman: Annie Doresca, Jewelers of America, New York, NY

President: Andrew Rickard

Secretary: Brenda M. Pimentel

Treasurer: Andrew Rickard

Newly elected to the Board for a two-year term:

Joshua Carmichael, Jewelers Mutual Insurance Company



Mr. Carmichael serves as Director of Commercial Lines and has over 12 years of experience in underwriting, data and analytics, product and risk management.





Mr. Carmichael serves as Director of Commercial Lines and has over 12 years of experience in underwriting, data and analytics, product and risk management. Joshua Kaufman, Martin Flyer Jewelry



Mr. Kaufman is the CEO of Martin Flyer Jewelry, an 81-year-old American Jewelry brand. He is part of the third generation to run the Company and has been there 27 years. He is a member of the 24K Club.





Mr. Kaufman is the CEO of Martin Flyer Jewelry, an 81-year-old American Jewelry brand. He is part of the third generation to run the Company and has been there 27 years. He is a member of the 24K Club. Pinny Rubin, Quality Gold



Mr. Rubin has been in the industry for more than 40 years and is currently the Leslie's Brand Manager for Quality Gold.





Mr. Rubin has been in the industry for more than 40 years and is currently the Leslie's Brand Manager for Quality Gold. Ronald VanderLinden, Diamex, Inc.



Mr. VanderLinden is the President of Diamex, Inc., a diamond manufacturer/wholesaler. He is President of the International Diamond Manufacturers Association (IDMA), member and past president of the 24K club, and a member and past Board member of AGS and Jewelers Vigilance Committee.





Mr. VanderLinden is the President of Diamex, Inc., a diamond manufacturer/wholesaler. He is President of the International Diamond Manufacturers Association (IDMA), member and past president of the 24K club, and a member and past Board member of AGS and Jewelers Vigilance Committee. Jeffrey Weinman, Tache USA Inc.



Mr. Weinman is a fifth-generation member of the Weinman family business and is currently Executive Vice President of Sales. Since joining ODI, he has gained a comprehensive understanding of the operational, commercial, and relationship-driven sides of the jewelry business.

Additionally, re-elected to the Board for a period of two years are:

Ms. Lika Behmoaras, ISC Industries, Inc. d/b/a Lika Behar Collection, Carlstadt, NJ

Roger H. Gesswein, III, Paul H. Gesswein & Co., Bridgeport, CT

Keven Peck, Color Merchants, Inc., New York, NY

Additionally, re-elected to the Advisory Board for a period of two years are:

Ann S. Arnold, Buyers International Group, LLC (BIG), Napa, CA

Michael L. Kaplan, Rocket Jewelry Box, Inc., Elmsford, NY

The following Board members continue to serve their existing terms:

Matthijs Braakman, Retail Management Publishing, Inc., Montclair, NJ

Jeffery Corey, H. E. Murdock Company Inc., Waterville, ME

Thomas Davis, Select Jewelry Inc., Long Island City, NY

Annie Doresca, Jewelers of America, New York, NY

Brian D. Fleming, Carla Corporation, E. Providence, RI

Arien Gessner, Rio Grande, Inc., Albuquerque, NM

Richard Katz, Richline Group, Inc., New York, NY

Maggie Pere Bernard, Stuller Inc., Lafayette, LA

Finally, the Board would like to extend a sincere thank you to three Board members whose terms have expired. Ed DeCristofaro, LDC, Inc.; Ira Bergman, The Gordon Company, Inc.; and Teresa Frye, Techform Advanced Casting Tech, L.L.C. your contributions to the Jewelers Board of Trade were priceless!

Contact:

Andrew Rickard

401-919-5613

[email protected]

The Jewelers Board of Trade® is the only organization dedicated solely to providing industry data, credit reporting, debt collections, and marketing services to the jewelry industry. A database that includes over 60,000 jewelry industry-related businesses, and a long history of aggregated industry statistics, provides JBT members with the latest information to support their credit decision processes, as well as business and marketing strategies. Contact JBT for more information on finding new customers, knowing your business partners, understanding the industry, and getting paid. Call JBT at 401-467-0055, visit www.jewelersboard.com, or email:[email protected].

SOURCE The Jewelers Board of Trade