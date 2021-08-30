The Jewelers Board of Trade (JBT) Announces the Last in a Suite Of Four New Programs for Members... Social Media Tracking for the Jewelry Industry

WARWICK, R.I., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jewelers Board of Trade® (JBT), the industry leading resource for credit data on jewelry businesses, announces its fourth new program within a larger suite of new initiatives for existing members, the JBT Social Media Tracking Program.

JBT is undergoing its first major refresh in decades focused on technological changes in the industry with new products to better serve members changing needs and to increase internal efficiency.

What hasn't changed at JBT is the company's overarching mission. JBT continues to be the most reliable provider of credit information and marketing data on thousands of jewelry businesses. They maintain a strong commitment to independence, data security, and a focus on serving member's needs.

Recently JBT announced their preferred Partner Program with Podium to provide messaging tools for jewelers, and earlier this week they announced an automated UCC filing service with CLAS for memo goods and a new API system that seamlessly integrates JBT data with member's systems.

The fourth new program being announced today is JBT's Social Media Tracking Program exclusively for the jewelry industry.

With the industry changes brought about in the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an online social media presence has become more important than ever before. With this shift, JBT immediately recognized the need for the industry to be able to track their success against industry benchmarks and competitors. After months of hard work, JBT has built a new system which automatically tracks the number of social media posts and follower growth trends for both retailers and suppliers - enabling them to better gauge how they are performing against others. With this new system comes the ability for JBT Members to filter data based on region and to view overarching trends over select time periods.

This new program is available immediately for all Enhanced and Retail JBT members. It is also available as an additional filter via JBT's marketing list program, further enabling vendors to target a specific subset of the market based on social media metrics, credit data, and more.

According to Erich Jacobs, JBT President: "This is groundbreaking technology for our industry and JBT is proud to provide this service for our members."

Social Media Tracking is available for our enhanced Standard and Retail members.

Contact: Brenda Gamba, 401-996-6752, [email protected], or visit us in booth LNG100 at JCK Las Vegas.

The Jewelers Board of Trade® is the only organization dedicated solely to providing industry data, credit reporting, debt collections, and marketing services to the jewelry industry. A database that includes over 60,000 jewelry industry-related businesses, and a long history of aggregated industry statistics, provides JBT members with the latest information to support their credit decision processes, as well as business and marketing strategies. Contact JBT for more information on finding new customers, knowing your business partners, understanding the industry, and getting paid. Call JBT at 401-467-0055, visit www.jewelersboard.com , or email:[email protected].

