The Jewelers Board of Trade (JBT) Launches an API Which Allows Both Individual Companies and Trading Platforms to Access JBT Data in Real-Time from Within Their Own Systems

WARWICK, R.I., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jewelers Board of Trade® (JBT), the industry leading resource for jewelry business and credit data announces its third new program within a larger suite of four new initiatives for existing members, the JBT Application Program Interface (API).

JBT is undergoing its first major refresh in decades focused on technological changes in the industry with new products to better serve members changing needs and to increase internal efficiency.

What hasn't changed at JBT is the company's overarching mission. JBT continues to be the most reliable provider of credit information and marketing data on thousands of jewelry businesses. They maintain a strong commitment to independence, data security, and a focus on serving member's needs.

Recently JBT announced their preferred Partner Program with Podium to provide messaging tools for jewelers and yesterday they announced an automated UCC filing service for memo goods with CLAS.

JBT is now happy to announce their third new program – the JBT API (Application Programming Interface).

A well-known acronym for developers, APIs allow systems to talk to one another via common protocols. In layman's terms, the JBT API will allow both individual companies and platforms to access JBT data in real-time from within their own systems. Simply put, this means a JBT member could be working within their own accounting system and with the click of a button access:

A company's JBT membership status

JBT credit ratings

JBT credit report information

And more...

The API includes a secure authentication, integration with JBT back-end systems for billing purposes, and a free developer sandbox. There is no incremental cost for JBT Enhanced Members.

Still not sure how an API works? Here is an example:

When you use an application on your mobile phone, the application connects to the Internet and sends data to a server. The server then retrieves that data, interprets it, performs the necessary actions and sends it back to your phone. The application then interprets that data and presents you with the information you wanted in a readable way. All of this activity happens via API.

What an API also provides is a layer of security. Your device's data is never fully exposed to the server, and likewise the server is never fully exposed to your device. Instead, each communicates with small packets of data, sharing only that which is necessary—like ordering takeout. You tell the restaurant what you would like to eat, they tell you what they need in return and then, in the end, you get your meal.

According to Erich Jacobs, JBT President: "This interface is efficient technology our industry needs to be competitive and JBT is proud to provide this service for our members."

The JBT API system is available to our Enhanced Supplier Members and industry platforms.

Contact: Brenda Gamba, 401-996-6752, [email protected], or visit us in booth LNG100 at JCK Las Vegas.

The Jewelers Board of Trade® is the only organization dedicated solely to providing industry data, credit reporting, debt collections, and marketing services to the jewelry industry. A database that includes over 60,000 jewelry industry-related businesses, and a long history of aggregated industry statistics, provides JBT members with the latest information to support their credit decision processes, as well as business and marketing strategies. Contact JBT for more information on finding new customers, knowing your business partners, understanding the industry, and getting paid. Call JBT at 401-467-0055, visit www.jewelersboard.com, or email: [email protected].

SOURCE The Jewelers Board of Trade

Related Links

http://www.jewelersboard.com

