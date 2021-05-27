The Jewish Cemetery Association of Massachusetts (JCAM) Remembers Veterans at its COVID-19 Memorial

BOSTON, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year in May time is set aside to reflect and thank those who paid the ultimate price for our freedom. This Memorial Day is particularly meaningful for both the community and the Jewish Cemetery Association of Massachusetts (JCAM) as we remember the tragedy of those lost during the height of the pandemic one year ago. In July 2020, JCAM erected and dedicated the first Covid-19 memorial. Many of those who were lost to COVID-19 include U.S. Veterans. There were a number of Honor Guard ceremonies that took place on JCAM cemeteries during that difficult time. Images of flag draped caskets and a recording of a bugle blowing Taps from a car are memories that will forever be stamped on the hearts of those who were present. A JCAM staff member was present at every burial and witnessed the many families who were handed a folded American flag—a reminder of their loved ones' selfless service to our country.