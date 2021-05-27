The Jewish Cemetery Association of Massachusetts (JCAM) Remembers Veterans at its COVID-19 Memorial
May 27, 2021, 13:54 ET
BOSTON, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year in May time is set aside to reflect and thank those who paid the ultimate price for our freedom. This Memorial Day is particularly meaningful for both the community and the Jewish Cemetery Association of Massachusetts (JCAM) as we remember the tragedy of those lost during the height of the pandemic one year ago. In July 2020, JCAM erected and dedicated the first Covid-19 memorial. Many of those who were lost to COVID-19 include U.S. Veterans. There were a number of Honor Guard ceremonies that took place on JCAM cemeteries during that difficult time. Images of flag draped caskets and a recording of a bugle blowing Taps from a car are memories that will forever be stamped on the hearts of those who were present. A JCAM staff member was present at every burial and witnessed the many families who were handed a folded American flag—a reminder of their loved ones' selfless service to our country.
The COVID-19 Memorial is appropriately situated next to the Veterans Memorial at the end of the Baker Street Memorial Park Cemetery roadway (776 Baker Street in West Roxbury). The COVID-19 Memorial stands as a place of remembrance for all members of the community. American Flags will be placed at both memorials in remembrance of those lost during the pandemic and those Veterans who gave their lives for our country.
The COVID-19 Memorial monument and granite benches were donated to JCAM by Steve Schneider, principal of Slotnick Monuments. It stands as a permanent reminder of both tragedy and heroism. It serves as a place for the entire community to honor and remember those whom we have lost and those who continue to tirelessly meet the needs of the community.
SOURCE Jewish Cemetery Association of Massachusetts
