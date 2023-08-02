The Jewish Communal Fund Board of Directors Elects Four New Members

News provided by

Jewish Communal Fund

02 Aug, 2023, 08:32 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewish Communal Fund (JCF), the largest and most active Jewish donor advised fund in the country, approved the election of four new members to its Board of Directors. The new Trustees are Zoe Bernstein, Will Bressman, Uri Kaufthal and Barry Moss.

"We are delighted to welcome a group of successful and talented individuals to the JCF board—people who are respected in their fields and devoted to charitable causes," said Rachel Schnoll, CEO of Jewish Communal Fund. "Zoe, Will, Uri and Barry bring to JCF tremendous expertise in many different disciplines."

Zoe Bernstein is a consultant in Egon Zehnder's Private Capital and CFO practices. Zoe has a BA from Harvard College and an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business. She serves on the New York Advisory Board of Facing History and Ourselves, which helps teachers empower students to stand up to bigotry and hate.

Will Bressman is a partner at BK Growth Partners, a family investment company. He holds an MBA from the Graduate School of Business at Stanford University and is a graduate of Harvard College. Will serves on the board of the Hebrew Free Loan Society.

Uri Kaufthal is an Executive Director – Investments at Oppenheimer & Co. He earned a BA from City College of New York and an MBA from the Stern School of Business. He is a board member and past president of American Friends of Yahad in Unum, serves on the board of American Friends of Shalva, and is on the Board of Overseers of the Museum of Jewish Heritage – a Living Memorial to the Holocaust.

Barry G. Moss is a former Senior Partner, Real Estate Group, at EY, one of the largest professional services organizations in the world. He earned a BS from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania and is a Certified Public Accountant. He is currently on the Executive Committee and Budget and Finance Chair of Jewish Federation of Greater MetroWest NJ and was a Board Member and Audit Committee Chair of the Urban Land Institute and UJA-Federation of New York. 

About Jewish Communal Fund 

Jewish Communal Fund is one of the largest networks of Jewish funders, managing nearly $3 billion in charitable assets for more than 4,600 donor advised funds. JCF's donor advised funds make giving easy, flexible and efficient. Learn more about JCF by visiting www.jcfny.org or calling (212) 752-8277. Visit JCF on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

MEDIA CONTACT: 
Tamar Snyder 
Jewish Communal Fund
646-843-6894
[email protected] 

SOURCE Jewish Communal Fund

Also from this source

Jewish Communal Fund Releases 50th Anniversary Giving Report

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.