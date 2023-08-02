The Jewish Communal Fund Board of Directors Elects Four New Members

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewish Communal Fund (JCF), the largest and most active Jewish donor advised fund in the country, approved the election of four new members to its Board of Directors. The new Trustees are Zoe Bernstein, Will Bressman, Uri Kaufthal and Barry Moss.

"We are delighted to welcome a group of successful and talented individuals to the JCF board—people who are respected in their fields and devoted to charitable causes," said Rachel Schnoll, CEO of Jewish Communal Fund. "Zoe, Will, Uri and Barry bring to JCF tremendous expertise in many different disciplines."

Zoe Bernstein is a consultant in Egon Zehnder's Private Capital and CFO practices. Zoe has a BA from Harvard College and an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business. She serves on the New York Advisory Board of Facing History and Ourselves, which helps teachers empower students to stand up to bigotry and hate.

Will Bressman is a partner at BK Growth Partners, a family investment company. He holds an MBA from the Graduate School of Business at Stanford University and is a graduate of Harvard College. Will serves on the board of the Hebrew Free Loan Society.

Uri Kaufthal is an Executive Director – Investments at Oppenheimer & Co. He earned a BA from City College of New York and an MBA from the Stern School of Business. He is a board member and past president of American Friends of Yahad in Unum, serves on the board of American Friends of Shalva, and is on the Board of Overseers of the Museum of Jewish Heritage – a Living Memorial to the Holocaust.

Barry G. Moss is a former Senior Partner, Real Estate Group, at EY, one of the largest professional services organizations in the world. He earned a BS from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania and is a Certified Public Accountant. He is currently on the Executive Committee and Budget and Finance Chair of Jewish Federation of Greater MetroWest NJ and was a Board Member and Audit Committee Chair of the Urban Land Institute and UJA-Federation of New York.

