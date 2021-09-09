The Jewish Communal Fund Board of Directors Elects Seven New Members

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewish Communal Fund (JCF), the largest and most active Jewish donor advised fund in the country, approved the election of seven new members to its Board of Directors. The new Trustees are Paul Corwin, Martine Fleishman, Cliff Greenberg, Ellen Horing, David Sable, Paul Siegel, and Laurie Tisch.

"We are delighted to welcome a group of successful and talented individuals to the JCF board—people who are respected in their fields and devoted to charitable causes," said Teena Lerner, President of Jewish Communal Fund. "Paul, Martine, Cliff, Ellen, David, Paul, and Laurie bring to JCF tremendous expertise in a wide variety of different disciplines."

Paul Corwin is a partner in the law firm of Goldberg Corwin LLP. He is a past president of Park Avenue Synagogue and served two six-year terms on the Board of Directors of UJA-Federation of New York.

Martine Fleishman was born in South Africa and immigrated to New York in 1986 with her husband, Stanley. She serves as President of the Jewish Education Project, is past Regional chair of UJA Federation of NY's Westchester division and is on the boards of The Jewish Agency for Israel, JFNA, OLAM, and The American Jewish Committee. She is a past President of Hillels of Westchester and a former Trustee of the Leffell School in Westchester.

Cliff Greenberg is the Co-Chief Investment Officer of Baron Capital and the Portfolio Manager of the Baron Small Cap Fund. He is a founding member of Solelim, a giving circle associated with the UJA. In addition, he is on the International Board and Executive Committee of Brothers for Life, an Israeli organization that serves injured combat soldiers, and is on the Board of the Israel on Campus Coalition, which fights anti-Semitism on college campuses and in digital media.

Ellen Horing is the founder of a hedge fund-of-funds, Highgate Partners, L.P and of ETH Corp, a family investment office. She is a member of Neshamot, a venture philanthropy fund that is part of UJA- Federation of Westchester, and on the Board of Governors of Tel Aviv University and Harlem Village Academies. She has founded two nonprofits: A Cure in Our Lifetime, which raises funds to support breast cancer research, and Happy Hearts, which provides early childhood education and teacher training in Rwanda.

David Sable is the co-founder and partner in DoAble, former Global CEO and Chairman of Y&R, and one of the most sought-after experts in the global marketing community. A social activist working to end gun violence; hunger, bullying and inequality, he serves on the Board of Directors of both UNICEF/USA and the International Special Olympics, as well as the Executive Board of UNCF.

Paul Siegel is a Co-Founder and the Managing Principal of Emet Capital Management, a real estate private equity investment fund. Mr. Siegel is on the Board of Directors of UJA-Federation of New York, and the Hebrew Free Loan Society, where he is also the Treasurer.

Laurie M. Tisch is the President of the Laurie M. Tisch Illumination Fund, whose mission is to increase access and opportunity for all New Yorkers. She is on the board of the Whitney Museum of American Art, serves as Vice Chair of the Board of Trustees at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and is a Trustee of the Aspen Institute. She is also a co-owner and member of the Board of Directors of the New York Football Giants.

About Jewish Communal Fund

Jewish Communal Fund is one of the largest networks of Jewish funders, managing more than $2 billion in charitable assets for 4,200 donor advised funds. JCF's donor advised funds make giving easy, flexible and efficient. Learn more about JCF by visiting www.jcfny.org or calling (212) 752-8277. Visit JCF on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

