The Jewish Film Project to Livestream "I Danced for the Angel of Death: The Dr. Edith Eva Eger Story" For Fundraising Event

BALTIMORE, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jewish Film Project will livestream "I Danced for the Angel of Death: The Dr. Edith Eva Eger Story" to the public on November 3, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. The film will be followed by a virtual conversation with Dr. Eger and Talli Dippold from the Stan Greenspon Holocaust and Social Justice Education Center.

The free livestream event is sponsored by the Jewish Film Project, the Stan Greenspon Holocaust and Social Justice Education Center, and the Holocaust Education Film Foundation in support of The Sustainable Education in Creative Storytelling Fund.

Dr Edith Eger and Talli Dippold

Participants are encouraged to donate to the Sustainable Education in Creative Storytelling Fund in lieu of ticket fees. Audience members will also have the opportunity to download educational resources, including a curriculum guide for grades 6-12 related to the film and Dr. Eger's story.

Produced by the Holocaust Education Film Foundation, "I Danced for the Angel of Death: The Dr. Edith Eva Eger Story" is a one-hour autobiographical film about Holocaust survivor Edith Eva Eger. In it, Dr. Eger personally weaves viewers throughout her remarkable journey, and is joined by Alan Moskin, a 95-year-old Patton's Army soldier who liberated Gunskirchen Lager, the camp Dr. Eger was in at the time. The film tells the story of how Dr. Eger's bravery kept her alive through three concentration camps yet left her struggling for years with flashbacks and survivor's guilt. Viewers will watch as Edith discovers that to heal, she needed to forgive the one person she had been unable to forgive: herself.

Viewers are urged to support The Holocaust Education Film Foundation by ordering before, during, or after the screening a copy of the DVD from Amazon.com at https://amzn.to/3eMhvBj. I Danced for the Angel of Death releases worldwide on Nov 9, 2021. Parties interested in licensing the film for exhibition by synagogues or other organizations can do so from Soundview Media Partners at https://www.soundviewmediapartners.com/i-danced-for-the-angel-of-death/.

The post-film conversation with Dr Eger will be moderated by Talli Dippold, the Stan Greenspon Director of the Holocaust Education Fellowship Program, and the Associate Director of the Stan Greenspon Holocaust and Social Justice Education Center at Queens University of Charlotte NC.

Advance registration is required. The livestream event will occur on The Jewish Film Project's Facebook and YouTube channels. The registration link is

https://sustainable.thejewishfilmproject.org/edith-eger-full-page-4/

About the Jewish Film Project, Inc.

The Jewish Film Project's Sustainable Education In Creative Storytelling Fund is a project under the Center For Jewish Culture (Jewish Creativity International), a nonprofit organization based in New York and Los Angeles. The Sustainable Education In Creative Storytelling Fund supports projects that teach sustainable education tools to creatives in communities in developing countries, thereby creating a safer and more just world for everyone. To learn more, please visit https://www.thejewishfilmproject.org .

