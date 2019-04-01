LONDON, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

One of the growth drivers of the global jicama market is the increasing awareness among consumers about the health benefits through the consumption of jicama. This increases the demand for jicama globally. Jicama helps in maintaining blood pressure. It is a rich source of potassium. which helps in reducing the tension on blood vessels and arteries. thereby lowering stress on the cardiovascular system. Consumption of jicama is good for the brain as it contains a significant amount of vitamin B6. which is linked to increased brain function and cognitive abilities. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the jicama market will register a CAGR of over 7%by 2022.



Market Overview

Increasing production of jicama

The increasing production of jicama globally is another growth driver of the global jicama market. The growing awareness among consumers about the health benefits of jicama is increasing the demand for the product globally. The players in the market have responded by increasing the production of jicama.

Fluctuating price of jicama

The price fluctuation of jicama can affect the end products made from jicama as well. Therefore. this fluctuation can negatively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period. The prices of jicama are fluctuating across countries such as the US. Canada. Nigeria. India. and others.

Competitive Landscape

The jicama market is moderately fragmented owing to the presence of several jicama market players. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



