The Jills Zeder Group, of Coldwell Banker Realty, Earn No. 1 Spot in the Nation of Large Teams in the US by REAL Trends

REAL Trends ranked The Jills Zeder Group No. 1 on the list of the Top 250 real estate teams in the U.S., based on achieving $1,236,209,596 in closed sales volume in 2020 and 214.6 closed transaction sides in 2020. The Jills Zeder Group, specializing in luxury real estate, such as luxury estates, condominiums and waterfront property; is a sales team affiliated with Coldwell Banker Realty's offices in Miami Beach and Coral Gables, Florida.

In addition to The Thousand, The Jills Zeder Group was one of the first real estate teams in the nation to exceed $1 billion in sales in one year (2020), according to the historical REAL Trends data for non-team owned brokerages from 2015–2019*. The team has already surpassed $1 billion** in sales in just four months and 11 days (Jan. 1–May 11, 2021) in 2021, putting them on pace for another record-breaking year.

"The Jills Zeder Group has proven that it is the No. 1 team among the top tier of real estate professionals, not only in its community but in the nation," said Duff Rubin, president of Coldwell Banker Realty in Florida. "At Coldwell Banker, we are very proud of this outstanding achievement that recognizes the unparalleled expertise, service, and work ethic that the team offers each of its home buyer and seller clients."

"I am elated to congratulate The Jills Zeder Group on this momentous and well-deserved recognition," said Ryan Gorman, president and CEO of Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC. "This is a testament to the team's expertise, professionalism, and constant dedication to serve their clients as their trusted advisors. It is an absolute privilege to have The Jills Zeder Group as part of the Coldwell Banker family."

The REAL Trends The Thousand ranking consists of all real estate agents and teams throughout the United States who took part in residential real estate transactions in 2020. The individual rankings are divided into two top 250 categories, based on closed transaction sides and closed sales volume. To qualify, an individual agent had to close at least 50 transaction sides or $20 million in sales volume in 2020. For real estate teams, the minimum was 75 transaction sides or $30 million in closed sales volume.

About The Jills Zeder Group: The Jills Zeder Group, affiliated with Coldwell Banker Realty, is comprised of three families, all of whom are major players in the luxury residential real estate business. These families include Jill Hertzberg, Jill Eber and Felise Eber; and Hertzberg's children Danny Hertzberg and Hillary Hertzberg; and Judy Zeder and her children, Nathan Zeder and Kara Zeder Rosen. Prior to The Jills Zeder Group's formation in 2019, the families closed a combined total of more than $5 billion in real estate sales, including collaborating on multiple luxury sales in the Coral Gables market. With offices in Miami Beach and Coral Gables, The Jills Zeder Group specializes in high-end, multimillion-dollar luxury properties in South Florida's most elite enclaves, representing celebrities, Fortune 500 executives, and a diverse international clientele. They offer incomparable knowledge and services to luxury real estate clients. For more information and to contact The Jills Zeder Group, visit JillsZeder.com.

About Coldwell Banker Realty: Coldwell Banker Realty in Florida is a leading residential real estate brokerage company with approximately 80 offices and over 8,000 affiliated sales associates. Coldwell Banker Realty is owned by a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States. Visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com.

*Sales data according to MLS records from 1/1/2020–12/31/20. In June 2020, the REAL Trends America's Best Real Estate Professionals report recognized The Jills Zeder Group as the No. 1 large team in Miami, No. 1 team in Florida and the South, and No. 2 large team in the U.S., based on 2019 sales volume. This was based on The Jills Zeder Group achieving $644,315,108 in closed sales volume / 148.30 closed transaction sides in 2019 (total volume figure includes both MLS and off-market residential transactions from 1/1/2019–12/31/2019), within the "Teams of 11+" category.

**Sales data according to MLS records from 1/1/2021–5/11/21.

Media Contact: Leah Wright, 973-437-3084 or [email protected]

SOURCE Coldwell Banker Realty