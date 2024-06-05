The Jills Zeder Group of Coldwell Banker Realty Earns No. 1 Large Team in U.S Honors for Fourth Time in Annual RealTrends Ranking

MIAMI, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jills Zeder Group, the top-producing team of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Ambassadors with Coldwell Banker Realty, has again been ranked the No. 1 large team in the U.S. It marks the fourth straight year the team has earned this honor. The ranking was just announced in the 2024 Real Trends "The Thousand" list, published in The Wall Street Journal. RealTrends defines a large team as ranging from 11 to 20 licensed agents.

Left to right: Danny Hertzberg, Kara Zeder Rosen, Hillary Hertzberg Benson, Jill Eber, Jill Hertzberg, Judy Zeder, Felise Eber, Nathan Zeder

Real Trends ranked The Jills Zeder Group No. 1 based on its achievement of more than $1.2 billion in 2023 closed sales volume. The sales team, affiliated with Coldwell Banker Realty's offices in Miami Beach and Coral Gables, Florida, achieved more sales volume than any other small, medium or large team from any brokerage or company nationwide.

"Time and time again, The Jills Zeder Group proves itself as the foremost leaders in the South Florida high-end market," said Kamini Lane, president and CEO of Coldwell Banker Realty. "Their outstanding track record and ability to meticulously shape their approach based on their clients' needs fuel their continued success. We're proud to have them as part of the Coldwell Banker Realty family."

Specializing in luxury real estate, including mansions and estates, condominiums, trophy and waterfront properties, and highly complex assemblages, The Jills Zeder Group typically carries more than $1 billion in luxury listing inventory at any given time.

"Year after year, The Jills Zeder Group continues to be the leading team in the greater Miami and South Florida luxury real estate market," noted Duff Rubin, Coldwell Banker Realty regional president, Southeast. "This No. 1 large team, sales volume, national recognition by RealTrends demonstrates their sales performance is unsurpassed in the entire country."

The Real Trends "The Thousand" represents the top 500 teams and 500 agents in the U.S., and provides a national ranking to honorees. The threshold to qualify for this designation changes each year, but the program always showcases the top 500 teams and 500 agents in the country. To qualify in 2023, a real estate team had to close at least 60 residential transaction sides or $24 million in sales volume.

About The Jills Zeder Group:

The Jills Zeder Group at Coldwell Banker Realty, is consistently ranked the No. 1 real estate team in the United States. The team is comprised of three families including Jill Hertzberg, Jill Eber, Judy Zeder and Felise Eber, and the second generation, Danny Hertzberg, Hillary Hertzberg Benson, Nathan Zeder and Kara Zeder Rosen. The Jills Zeder Group has sold more than $8 billion in real estate. With offices in Miami Beach and Coral Gables, The Jills Zeder Group specializes in high-end, multimillion-dollar luxury properties in South Florida's most elite enclaves, representing celebrities, Fortune 500 executives, and a diverse international clientele. They offer incomparable knowledge and services to luxury real estate clients. For more information and to contact The Jills Zeder Group, visit JillsZeder.com.

