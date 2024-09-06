THE JIM HENSON COMPANY IS LOOKING FOR "THE ULTIMATE GOAT"

New Series in Development Stars Journalist Dr. Rod Berger and a Goat Travelling the World to Meet All Kinds of Sports Greats

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jim Henson Company, an established leader in innovative family entertainment, is developing The Ultimate GOAT, a new light-hearted, live-action, unscripted series that celebrates and inspires us all to be the greatest version of ourselves.

Victor Yerrid Rod Berger Concept art, puppet: Earv the Goat

The series stars seasoned journalist, Dr. Rod Berger, and Earv the tin-can and adventure-loving goat, a new puppet character created by Jim Henson's Creature Shop and performed by long-time Henson collaborator Victor Yerrid. These two unlikely colleagues embark on a global quest to find the ultimate GOAT, uncovering the world's greatest athletes while learning their secrets and inspiring us to discover our own greatness.

"Sports have the power to unite us, even in a disconnected world," said Halle Stanford, President of Television at The Jim Henson Company. "Kids engage with sports daily, whether playing, being part of a team or cheering as fans. The show will showcase the excitement, teamwork and community that sports foster. And who better than Earv, a hilarious goat, to lead us on our quest for the Ultimate GOAT?"

Created by Victor Yerrid and Dr. Rod Berger, The Ultimate GOAT is a production of The Jim Henson Company, with Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford executive producing along with Victor Yerrid who will also write for the series.

About The Jim Henson Company

The Jim Henson Company has remained an established leader in family entertainment for over 65 years and is recognized as an innovator in puppetry, animatronics, and digital animation. The Company's most recent credits include the Oscar®-winning Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio for Netflix, the Emmy®-winning Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock for Apple TV+, the feature film The Portable Door for MGM+, and the upcoming Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip starring Eva Longoria and Cheech Marin for Disney+. Other television credits include Slumberkins and Harriet the Spy for Apple TV+; Dinosaur Train, Splash and Bubbles, and Sid the Science Kid all for PBS; Earth to Ned for Disney+; and Word Party and the Emmy-winning series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, both for Netflix. Iconic catalogue titles include Fraggle Rock, The Storyteller, the sci-fi series Farscape, and the ground-breaking fantasy classics The Dark Crystal, and Labyrinth.

Headquartered in Los Angeles with additional locations in New York and London, The Company is also home to Jim Henson's Creature Shop™, a pre-eminent puppet and creature building group and industry leader in puppeteered digital animation, with international film, television, theme park and advertising clients.

SOURCE The Jim Henson Company