The Jim Henson Company Partners with The Brad Simon Organization as the Exclusive Booking Agent for the First-Ever Fraggle Rock Live Touring Show

Fraggle Rock LIVE will feature beloved

Fraggles, Doozers, and Gorgs in an all-new Fraggle Rock adventure

in development for 2025

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new first-ever Fraggle Rock stage show is in development from The Jim Henson Company, with The Brad Simon Organization on board as the exclusive booking agent. Starring the characters of the beloved original Jim Henson series currently seen in the hit Emmy Award-winning Apple TV+ reboot, Fraggle Rock LIVE will feature the iconic Fraggles alongside all the favorite characters from the show, as well as new characters in a brand-new exciting, interactive, live musical adventure perfect for all ages!

When Gobo Fraggle discovers a legend about a long lost Fraggle treasure called the Great Song Stone, his pals Mokey, Boober, Wembley, and Red join him on an adventure to find it, and end up celebrating the greatest treasure of all - something much more special than they could have ever imagined!

Featuring gorgeous new walk-around versions of the Fraggles, puppet-sized and mechanized Doozers, appearances from the giant Gorgs, and exclusive new magical puppet creatures all from the acclaimed Jim Henson's Creature Shop, this all-new musical stage adventure will welcome audiences into the incredible world of the iconic and beloved Fraggle Rock! Written and directed by John Tartaglia (Avenue Q, Shrek the Musical, Stephen Schwartz's The Secret Silk), the show will include favorite songs, fantastic in-theater immersive special effects, and exciting physical staging, as well as magical heartwarming moments, hilarious and endearing new characters, and much more to make this unforgettable theater experience perfect for families with young first-time theater goers, and for Fraggle Rock fans who are young at heart.

"There is so much momentum behind creating the first-ever Fraggle Rock live show for families and fans! We are simply blown away by the response we have seen from the many theaters who are excited to welcome the Fraggles to their communities. I can't wait for fans to get the chance to see the Fraggles come to their hometowns!" said John Tartaglia, Creative Supervisor of Fraggle Rock for The Jim Henson Company.

The Brad Simon Organization is the exclusive booking agency for Fraggle Rock LIVE. Visit www.fragglerocklive.com for additional information.

About The Jim Henson Company

The Jim Henson Company has remained an established leader in family entertainment for over 65 years and is recognized as an innovator in puppetry, animatronics, and digital animation. The Company's most recent credits include the Oscar®-winning Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio for Netflix, the Emmy®-winning Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock for Apple TV+, and the feature film The Portable Door for MGM+. The Company is currently in post-production on a new reimagining of Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day starring Eva Longoria and Cheech Marin for Disney+. Other television credits include Slumberkins, Harriet the Spy and Fraggle Rock: Rock On, all for Apple TV+, Word Party for Netflix, Earth to Ned for Disney+, and the Emmy-winning Netflix Original series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. Other TV productions include Dinosaur Train (PBS), Splash and Bubbles (PBS), Sid the Science Kid (PBS), and Julie's Greenroom (Netflix), as well as Fraggle Rock, The Storyteller, and the sci-fi series Farscape. Feature film credits include The Star (Sony Pictures Animation), Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day (Disney), and the ground-breaking fantasy classics The Dark Crystal, and Labyrinth.

With additional locations in New York and London, The Jim Henson Company is headquartered in Los Angeles on the historic Charlie Chaplin lot, complete with soundstage and post-production facilities. The Company is home to Jim Henson's Creature Shop™, a pre-eminent character-building and visual effects group with international film, television, theme park and advertising clients, as well as Henson Recording Studios, one of the music industry's top recording facilities known for its world-class blend of state-of-the-art and vintage equipment. The Company's Henson Alternative credits include the feature film The Happytime Murders, and the popular live puppet improvisational show Puppet-Up! – Uncensored.

About The Brad Simon Organization

For nearly four decades, the goal of The Brad Simon Organization has been to provide an array of unique and innovative productions and performing artists to presenters and their audiences. Since 1983, they have provided tour booking services for a diverse roster of artists and productions in a wide variety of performance venues, including performing art centers, commercial theaters, amphitheaters, arenas, festivals, fairs and theme parks. Relying on years of expertise, they also assist our producing clients in identifying and acquiring the theatrical touring rights for book and television-based properties.

Their national and international tours have reached millions of audience members at over 1,000 commercial and non-profit venues in all 50 states in the US; 8 provinces in Canada, Sydney, Australia, Singapore and other territories. They have toured 20+ productions based on top-rated television series, over 80 book titles, as well as original theater productions, targeted to multi-generational family audiences.

About John Tartaglia

John Tartaglia is an acclaimed actor, director, writer, and puppeteer, Tony-nominated for originating both Rod and Princeton in Broadway's debut company of Avenue Q. His theatrical directing credits include Stephen Schwartz's The Secret Silk and Jim Henson's Inspired Silliness, both for Princess Cruises, Kinky Boots (3d Theatricals), Disney's Beauty and the Beast (Maltz Jupiter Theater), Claudio Quest (Six-time winner at NY Musical Theatre Festival, including Best in Fest and Best Director), Shrek The Halls (DreamWorks Theatricals), Because of Winn Dixie (Arkansas Rep and Goodspeed Opera House development) and Jim Henson's Musical World (Carnegie Hall).

Most recently, he finished production on the second season of the EMMY-winning Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, serving as an executive producer, writer, and puppet captain, and performing Gobo Fraggle, Architect Doozer, Gunge, Barry Blueberry, and Sprocket the Dog.

John has worked many summer seasons at the country's award-winning, oldest outdoor theater, the St. Louis MUNY, directing such shows as Shrek the Musical, The Wizard of Oz, Tarzan, Annie, Matilda, Mary Poppins, and most recently Disney's Beauty and the Beast. Other credits include the national tours of Jim Henson's Dinosaur Train Live and Jim Henson's Sid the Science Kid Live! as well as several shows for Sesame Place, PA.

John can be heard every Sunday on Sirius XM On Broadway on his show "Sunday Funday with John Tartaglia."

SOURCE The Jim Henson Company