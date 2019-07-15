The Jim Rutt Show Podcast Debuts July 15

STAUNTON, Va., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, July 15, The Jim Rutt Show will debut an interview podcast series examining cutting-edge thinking in science and technology and the future of our economic, political and social systems and institutions. The first three podcasts go live Monday, July 15:

DR. BEN GOERTZEL - Leading AI researcher and author, CEO of SingularityNET, Chairman of AGI Society, Chairman of OpenCog Foundation

Jim Rutt, host of The Jim Rutt Show

SIMON DEDEO - Assistant Professor in Social and Decision Sciences at Carnegie Mellon University; External Professor at the Santa Fe Institute

ROBIN HANSON - Associate Professor of Economics, George Mason University; Research Associate, Future of Humanity Institute at Oxford University

Jim Rutt is the host of The Jim Rutt Show. The New York Times once referred to him as "the Internet's bad boy" due to his reputation for creative mischief. Jim is the past Chairman of the Santa Fe Institute, former CEO of Network Solutions, and the first CTO of Thomson-Reuters. Committed guests for the first season include:

Astronomer Jill Tarter , Ph.D.

Theoretical physicist Lee Smolin

Author and activist Cory Doctorow

Jordan Hall , a.k.a. Jordan Greenhall, Executive Chairman of the Neurohacker Collective

Author and media professor Douglas Rushkoff

Daniel Schmachtenberger , Co-Founder of the Neurohacker Collective

David Krakauer , President of the Santa Fe Institute

Artificial intelligence innovator Trent McConaghy

Award-winning author and scientist David Brin

David Snowden , Founder of Cognitive Edge

Brian Nosek — Executive Director of the Center for Open Science

Joe Norman — founder of Applied Complexity Science, LLC.

Peter Wang — Co-Founder of Anaconda, the leading Python tools and data analytics company.

You can find the released podcasts of The Jim Rutt Show at JimRuttShow.com. The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn, Stitcher, via RSS, or directly from JimRuttShow.com. The website has a complete collection of podcasts, including show transcripts, episode highlights, guest biographies, and links.

