The J.M. Smucker Co. Announces Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Results

ORRVILLE, Ohio, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) today announced results for the third quarter ended January 31, 2026, of its 2026 fiscal year. Financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 reflect the divestiture of certain Sweet Baked Snacks value brands on March 3, 2025, and the divestiture of the Voortman® business on December 2, 2024. All comparisons are to the third quarter of the prior fiscal year, unless otherwise noted.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Net sales was $2.3 billion, an increase of $153.4 million, or 7 percent. Net sales excluding the divestitures and foreign currency exchange increased 8 percent.

Net loss per diluted share was $6.79, reflecting noncash impairment charges attributable to the Sweet Baked Snacks reporting unit. Adjusted earnings per share was $2.38, a decrease of 9 percent.

Cash provided by operations was $558.5 million compared to $239.4 million in the prior year. Free cash flow was $487.0 million compared to $151.3 million in the prior year.

The Company updated its full-year fiscal 2026 financial outlook.

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER REMARKS

"Our business continues to deliver strong results in a dynamic external environment. In the third quarter, net sales and adjusted earnings per share exceeded our expectations, reflecting the strength of our portfolio of leading brands, along with our disciplined cost management," said Mark Smucker, Chief Executive Officer, President and Chair of the Board.

"We continue to advance our focused strategy centered around engaging and delighting consumers by participating in attractive categories, building brands consumers love, and being everywhere the consumer shops. Looking ahead, we remain confident in our fiscal 2026 outlook and are focused on driving top-line growth, while enhancing profitability and earnings for the Company. We have the right strategy and leadership team in place to support long-term value creation for all of our shareholders."

THIRD QUARTER CONSOLIDATED RESULTS



Three Months Ended January 31,

2026

2025

% Increase (Decrease)

(Dollars and shares in millions, except per share data)











Net sales $2,339.4

$2,186.0

7 %











Operating income (loss) ($548.4)

($594.0)

8 % Adjusted operating income 431.6

463.8

(7) %











Net income (loss) per common share – assuming dilution ($6.79)

($6.22)

(9) % Adjusted earnings per share – assuming dilution 2.38

$2.61

(9) %











Weighted-average shares outstanding – assuming dilution 106.7

106.4

— %

Net Sales

Net sales increased $153.4 million, or 7 percent. Excluding $26.3 million of noncomparable net sales in the prior year related to divestitures and $2.0 million of favorable foreign currency exchange, net sales increased $177.7 million, or 8 percent.

The increase in comparable net sales reflects a 10 percentage point increase from net price realization, primarily driven by higher net pricing for coffee. Comparable net sales also reflects a 2 percentage point decrease from volume/mix, primarily driven by decreases for sweet baked goods and fruit spreads, and lapping contract manufacturing sales related to the divested pet food brands in the prior year, partially offset by an increase for Uncrustables® sandwiches.

Operating Income

Gross profit decreased $50.3 million, or 6 percent. The decrease primarily reflects higher costs, inclusive of commodity costs and tariffs, and unfavorable volume/mix, partially offset by higher net price realization. Operating loss decreased $45.6 million, or 8 percent, primarily driven by lapping a $50.2 million net pre-tax loss on divestitures in the prior year and a $40.8 million decrease in impairment charges related to the goodwill of the Sweet Baked Snacks reporting unit and Hostess® brand trademark, partially offset by the decrease in gross profit.

Adjusted gross profit decreased $28.4 million, or 3 percent. The difference between adjusted gross profit and generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") results reflects the exclusion of the change in net cumulative unallocated derivative gains and losses and special project costs. Adjusted operating income decreased $32.2 million, or 7 percent, which further reflects the exclusion of the noncash impairment charges related to the goodwill of the Sweet Baked Snacks reporting unit and Hostess® brand trademark, amortization, other special project costs, and the net pre-tax loss on divestitures in the prior year, as compared to GAAP operating income.

Interest Expense and Income Taxes

Net interest expense was comparable to the prior year.

The effective income tax rate was (11.1) percent in the quarter, as compared to 0.0 percent in the prior year. Both the current and prior year effective income tax rates reflect the tax impacts related to the goodwill impairment charges for the Sweet Baked Snacks reporting unit. The decrease in the effective income tax rate is attributable to the tax impacts of the integration of Hostess Brands and the completion of the Voortman® business divestiture in the prior year. The adjusted effective income tax rate was 24.3 percent, compared to 23.7 percent in the prior year, reflecting additional withholding taxes in the current year on the repatriation of foreign cash.

Cash Flow and Debt

Cash provided by operating activities was $558.5 million, compared to $239.4 million in the prior year, primarily reflecting less cash required to fund working capital requirements and a decrease in cash used for income and other taxes, partially offset by lower net income (loss) adjusted for noncash items. Free cash flow was $487.0 million, compared to $151.3 million in the prior year, reflecting the increase in cash provided by operating activities and a decrease in capital expenditures as compared to the prior year.

FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK

The Company updated its full-year fiscal 2026 guidance, as summarized below.





Current

Previous Net sales increase vs. prior year

3.5% to 4.0%

3.5% to 4.5% Adjusted earnings per share

$8.75 - $9.25

$8.75 - $9.25 Free cash flow (in millions)

$975.0

$975.0 Capital expenditures (in millions)

$325.0

$325.0 Adjusted effective income tax rate

24.0 %

23.8 %

This guidance reflects the Company's current expectations as it continues to operate in a dynamic and evolving external environment. The change in the midpoint of the net sales guidance range reflects the estimated impact of a recent fire at the Company's Emporia, Kansas manufacturing facility in February. The Company maintains its adjusted earnings per share guidance and free cash flow expectations for the full fiscal year.

Net sales is expected to increase 3.5 to 4.0 percent versus the prior year, which includes an impact of $134.7 million related to the divestitures of the Voortman® business and certain Sweet Baked Snacks value brands. Comparable net sales is expected to increase approximately 5.0 to 5.5 percent, which excludes the noncomparable sales in the prior year related to the divestitures. The increase in comparable net sales reflects higher net price realization, partially offset by a decline in volume/mix. This guidance also reflects a decline of approximately $38.0 million of contract manufacturing sales related to the divested pet food brands, as the contract manufacturing agreement concluded at the end of fiscal year 2025.

Adjusted earnings per share is expected to range from $8.75 to $9.25. This guidance reflects the increase in net sales versus the prior year, adjusted gross profit margin of approximately 35.0 percent, SD&A expenses flat-to-slightly down versus the prior year, interest expense of approximately $380.0 million, an adjusted effective income tax rate of 24.0 percent, and 106.9 million weighted-average common shares outstanding. Free cash flow is expected to be approximately $975.0 million at the midpoint of our adjusted earnings per share guidance range, with capital expenditures of $325.0 million.

THIRD QUARTER SEGMENT RESULTS

(Dollar amounts in the segment tables below are reported in millions.)

U.S. Retail Coffee





Net Sales

Segment

Profit

Segment

Profit Margin FY26 Q3 Results

$908.2

$199.0

21.9 % Increase (decrease) vs. prior year

23 %

(5) %

-630bps

Net sales increased $167.6 million, or 23 percent. Net price realization increased net sales by 23 percentage points, primarily driven by higher net pricing across the portfolio. Volume/mix decreased net sales by 1 percentage point, reflecting decreases for the Dunkin'® and Folgers® brands, partially offset by an increase for the Café Bustelo® brand.

Segment profit decreased $9.6 million, primarily reflecting higher commodity costs, tariffs, unfavorable volume/mix, and lapping favorable property taxes in the prior year, partially offset by higher net price realization.

U.S. Retail Frozen Handheld and Spreads





Net Sales

Segment

Profit

Segment

Profit Margin FY26 Q3 Results

$454.0

$103.6

22.8 % Increase (decrease) vs. prior year

2 %

4 %

50bps

Net sales increased $8.8 million, or 2 percent. Net price realization increased net sales by 2 percentage points, primarily driven by higher net pricing for Uncrustables® sandwiches, partially offset by higher trade spend for peanut butter. Volume/mix was neutral to net sales, reflecting an increase for peanut butter, mostly offset by a decrease for fruit spreads.

Segment profit increased $4.4 million, primarily driven by higher net price realization and lower pre-production expenses primarily related to the new Uncrustables® sandwiches manufacturing facility, partially offset by higher costs and unfavorable volume/mix.

U.S. Retail Pet Foods





Net Sales

Segment

Profit

Segment

Profit Margin FY26 Q3 Results

$417.1

$121.9

29.2 % Increase (decrease) vs. prior year

(1) %

4 %

160bps

Net sales decreased $5.9 million, or 1 percent. Volume/mix decreased net sales by 2 percentage points, primarily driven by lapping contract manufacturing sales related to the divested pet food brands in the prior year and a decrease for dog snacks, partially offset by an increase for cat food. Net price realization was neutral to net sales, reflecting higher net pricing for cat food, mostly offset by lower net pricing for dog snacks.

Segment profit increased $5.1 million, primarily driven by lower marketing spend.

Sweet Baked Snacks





Net Sales

Segment

Profit

Segment

Profit Margin FY26 Q3 Results

$224.8

$12.2

5.4 % Increase (decrease) vs. prior year

(19) %

(78) %

-1430bps

Net sales decreased $53.8 million, or 19 percent. Excluding noncomparable net sales in the prior year related to the divested Voortman® business and certain Sweet Baked Snacks value brands, net sales decreased $27.5 million, or 11 percent. Volume/mix decreased net sales by 10 percentage points, primarily reflecting decreases for snack cakes, donuts, and breakfast. Net price realization was neutral to net sales.

Segment profit decreased $42.6 million, primarily reflecting higher costs, unfavorable volume/mix, and higher marketing spend.

International and Away From Home





Net Sales

Segment

Profit

Segment

Profit Margin FY26 Q3 Results

$335.3

$72.0

21.5 % Increase (decrease) vs. prior year

12 %

17 %

90bps

Net sales increased $36.7 million, or 12 percent. Excluding $2.0 million of favorable foreign currency exchange, net sales increased $34.7 million, or 12 percent. Net price realization increased net sales by 11 percentage points, primarily driven by higher net pricing for coffee. Volume/mix was neutral to net sales as increases for Uncrustables® sandwiches and coffee were mostly offset by decreases for fruit spreads, portion control products, cat food, and peanut butter.

Segment profit increased $10.4 million, primarily reflecting higher net price realization, partially offset by higher costs, tariffs, and unfavorable volume/mix.

The J.M. Smucker Co. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)









Three Months Ended January 31,

Nine Months Ended January 31,

2026

2025

% Increase (Decrease)

2026

2025

% Increase (Decrease)

(Dollars and shares in millions, except per share data)























Net sales $2,339.4

$2,186.0

7 %

$6,782.8

$6,582.3

3 % Cost of products sold 1,511.6

1,307.9

16 %

4,610.4

4,020.9

15 % Gross Profit 827.8

878.1

(6) %

2,172.4

2,561.4

(15) % Gross margin 35.4 %

40.2 %





32.0 %

38.9 %



























Selling, distribution, and administrative expenses 363.2

367.6

(1) %

1,138.8

1,148.4

(1) % Amortization 50.3

53.9

(7) %

150.7

165.7

(9) % Goodwill impairment charges 507.5

794.3

(36) %

507.5

794.3

(36) % Other intangible assets impairment charges 454.2

208.2

118 %

454.2

208.2

118 % Other special project costs 5.0

10.1

(50) %

16.6

27.9

(41) % Loss (gain) on divestitures – net —

50.2

(100) %

—

311.0

(100) % Other operating expense (income) – net (4.0)

(12.2)

67 %

(11.1)

(19.3)

42 % Operating Income (Loss) (548.4)

(594.0)

8 %

(84.3)

(74.8)

(13) % Operating margin (23.4) %

(27.2) %





(1.2) %

(1.1) %



























Interest expense – net (94.5)

(95.4)

(1) %

(293.3)

(294.5)

— % Other debt gains (charges) – net —

30.3

(100) %

—

30.3

(100) % Other income (expense) – net (9.0)

(3.4)

n/m

(12.4)

(10.7)

(16) % Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes (651.9)

(662.5)

2 %

(390.0)

(349.7)

(12) % Income tax expense (benefit) 72.3

(0.2)

n/m

136.8

152.1

(10) % Net Income (Loss) ($724.2)

($662.3)

(9) %

($526.8)

($501.8)

(5) %























Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share ($6.79)

($6.22)

(9) %

($4.94)

($4.72)

(5) %























Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share – Assuming Dilution ($6.79)

($6.22)

(9) %

($4.94)

($4.72)

(5) %























Dividends Declared Per Common Share $1.10

$1.08

2 %

$3.30

$3.24

2 %























Weighted-average shares outstanding 106.7

106.4

— %

106.7

106.4

— %























Weighted-average shares outstanding – assuming dilution 106.7

106.4

— %

106.7

106.4

— %

The J.M. Smucker Co. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets









January 31, 2026

April 30, 2025

(Dollars in millions) Assets





Current Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $52.8

$69.9 Trade receivables – net 645.7

619.0 Inventories 1,171.1

1,209.4 Other current assets 119.0

248.3 Total Current Assets 1,988.6

2,146.6







Property, Plant, and Equipment – Net 3,004.3

3,079.6







Other Noncurrent Assets





Goodwill 5,204.6

5,710.0 Other intangible assets – net 5,743.3

6,346.9 Other noncurrent assets 324.9

280.2 Total Other Noncurrent Assets 11,272.8

12,337.1 Total Assets $16,265.7

$17,563.3







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Current Liabilities





Accounts payable $1,125.6

$1,288.7 Short-term borrowings 486.9

640.8 Other current liabilities 744.8

722.5 Total Current Liabilities 2,357.3

2,652.0







Noncurrent Liabilities





Long-term debt 6,841.3

7,036.8 Other noncurrent liabilities 1,831.0

1,791.9 Total Noncurrent Liabilities 8,672.3

8,828.7







Total Shareholders' Equity 5,236.1

6,082.6 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $16,265.7

$17,563.3

The J.M. Smucker Co. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow









Three Months Ended January 31,

Nine Months Ended January 31,

2026

2025

2026

2025

(Dollars in millions) Operating Activities













Net income (loss) ($724.2)

($662.3)

($526.8)

($501.8) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used for) operations:













Depreciation 93.8

68.2

271.9

213.4 Amortization 50.3

53.9

150.7

165.7 Goodwill impairment charges 507.5

794.3

507.5

794.3 Other intangible assets impairment charges 454.2

208.2

454.2

208.2 Pension settlement loss (gain) 7.8

—

7.8

— Share-based compensation expense 2.5

9.4

20.4

25.2 Loss (gain) on divestitures – net —

50.2

—

311.0 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) (75.8)

(87.1)

(11.8)

(63.2) Other noncash adjustments – net 13.6

(23.4)

41.9

6.7 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effect from acquisition and divestitures:













Trade receivables 30.3

149.0

(26.3)

80.5 Inventories 184.2

(4.8)

38.6

(59.2) Other current assets 10.4

(53.4)

87.4

(27.7) Accounts payable 10.2

(90.3)

(150.8)

(173.7) Accrued liabilities (140.1)

(136.8)

(84.8)

(117.0) Income and other taxes 135.7

(28.9)

118.8

(33.5) Other – net (1.9)

(6.8)

(4.3)

(12.4) Net Cash Provided by (Used for) Operating Activities 558.5

239.4

894.4

816.5 Investing Activities













Additions to property, plant, and equipment (71.5)

(88.1)

(222.1)

(298.8) Proceeds from divestitures – net —

290.5

—

290.5 Proceeds from disposal of property, plant, and equipment —

0.2

13.1

0.2 Collateral received (pledged) for derivative cash margin accounts 87.6

4.5

34.8

(10.4) Other – net —

0.1

0.3

— Net Cash Provided by (Used for) Investing Activities 16.1

207.2

(173.9)

(18.5) Financing Activities













Short-term borrowings (repayments) – net (268.4)

(31.6)

(181.0)

(153.2) Repayments of long-term debt (200.0)

(300.0)

(200.0)

(300.0) Quarterly dividends paid (116.7)

(114.4)

(347.9)

(340.9) Purchase of treasury shares (0.2)

(0.4)

(5.2)

(3.1) Other – net (0.7)

(0.5)

(3.6)

(13.4) Net Cash Provided by (Used for) Financing Activities (586.0)

(446.9)

(737.7)

(810.6) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 1.4

(1.7)

0.1

(2.2) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (10.0)

(2.0)

(17.1)

(14.8) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 62.8

49.2

69.9

62.0 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period $52.8

$47.2

$52.8

$47.2

The J.M. Smucker Co. Unaudited Supplemental Schedule









Three Months Ended January 31,

Nine Months Ended January 31,

2026

% of Net Sales

2025

% of Net Sales

2026

% of Net Sales

2025

% of Net Sales

(Dollars in millions) Net sales $2,339.4





$2,186.0





$6,782.8





$6,582.3



Selling, distribution, and administrative expenses:





























Marketing 109.6

4.7 %

112.9

5.2 %

369.7

5.5 %

343.9

5.2 % Selling 65.6

2.8 %

63.5

2.9 %

197.1

2.9 %

200.5

3.0 % Distribution 71.9

3.1 %

73.8

3.4 %

213.6

3.1 %

214.1

3.3 % General and administrative 116.1

5.0 %

117.4

5.4 %

358.4

5.3 %

389.9

5.9 % Total selling, distribution, and administrative expenses $363.2

15.5 %

$367.6

16.8 %

$1,138.8

16.8 %

$1,148.4

17.4 %































Amounts may not add due to rounding.

























The J.M. Smucker Co. Unaudited Reportable Segments









Three Months Ended January 31,

Nine Months Ended January 31,

2026

2025

2026

2025

(Dollars in millions) Net sales:













U.S. Retail Coffee $908.2

$740.6

$2,474.3

$2,068.0 U.S. Retail Frozen Handheld and Spreads 454.0

445.2

1,399.8

1,427.2 U.S. Retail Pet Foods 417.1

423.0

1,198.3

1,268.1 Sweet Baked Snacks 224.8

278.6

734.1

927.8 International and Away From Home 335.3

298.6

976.3

891.2 Total net sales $2,339.4

$2,186.0

$6,782.8

$6,582.3















Segment profit:













U.S. Retail Coffee $199.0

$208.6

$487.5

$583.9 U.S. Retail Frozen Handheld and Spreads 103.6

99.2

320.0

334.3 U.S. Retail Pet Foods 121.9

116.8

347.6

353.5 Sweet Baked Snacks 12.2

54.8

68.2

199.8 International and Away From Home 72.0

61.6

213.9

178.2 Total segment profit $508.7

$541.0

$1,437.2

$1,649.7 Amortization (50.3)

(53.9)

(150.7)

(165.7) Goodwill impairment charges (507.5)

(794.3)

(507.5)

(794.3) Other intangible assets impairment charges (454.2)

(208.2)

(454.2)

(208.2) Gain (loss) on divestitures – net —

(50.2)

—

(311.0) Interest expense – net (94.5)

(95.4)

(293.3)

(294.5) Change in net cumulative unallocated derivative gains and losses 59.3

60.0

(90.8)

41.7 Cost of products sold – special project costs (22.3)

(1.1)

(60.7)

(11.7) Other special project costs (5.0)

(10.1)

(16.6)

(27.9) Other debt gains (charges) – net —

30.3

—

30.3 Corporate administrative expenses (77.1)

(77.2)

(241.0)

(247.4) Other income (expense) – net (9.0)

(3.4)

(12.4)

(10.7) Income (loss) before income taxes ($651.9)

($662.5)

($390.0)

($349.7)















Segment profit margin:













U.S. Retail Coffee 21.9 %

28.2 %

19.7 %

28.2 % U.S. Retail Frozen Handheld and Spreads 22.8 %

22.3 %

22.9 %

23.4 % U.S. Retail Pet Foods 29.2 %

27.6 %

29.0 %

27.9 % Sweet Baked Snacks 5.4 %

19.7 %

9.3 %

21.5 % International and Away From Home 21.5 %

20.6 %

21.9 %

20.0 %

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, including: net sales excluding divestitures and foreign currency exchange; adjusted gross profit; adjusted operating income; adjusted income; adjusted earnings per share; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization expense, impairment charges related to intangible assets, and gains and losses on divestitures ("EBITDA (as adjusted)"); and free cash flow, as key measures for purposes of evaluating performance internally. The Company believes that investors' understanding of its performance is enhanced by disclosing these performance measures. Furthermore, these non-GAAP financial measures are used by management in preparation of the annual budget and for the monthly analyses of its operating results. The Board of Directors also utilizes certain non-GAAP financial measures as components for measuring performance for incentive compensation purposes.

Non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain items affecting comparability that can significantly affect the year-over-year assessment of operating results, which include amortization expense and impairment charges related to intangible assets; certain divestiture, acquisition, integration, and restructuring costs ("special project costs"); gains and losses on divestitures; the net change in cumulative unallocated gains and losses on commodity and foreign currency exchange derivative activities ("change in net cumulative unallocated derivative gains and losses"); and other infrequently occurring items that do not directly reflect ongoing operating results. Income taxes, as adjusted is calculated using an adjusted effective income tax rate that is applied to adjusted income before income taxes and reflects the exclusion of the previously discussed items, as well as any adjustments for one-time tax-related activities, when they occur. While this adjusted effective income tax rate does not generally differ materially from the GAAP effective income tax rate, certain exclusions from non-GAAP results, such as the unfavorable income tax impacts associated with the impairment charges for the Sweet Baked Snacks reporting unit, can significantly impact the adjusted effective income tax rate.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to replace the presentation of financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Rather, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures supplements other metrics used by management to internally evaluate its businesses and facilitate the comparison of past and present operations and liquidity. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies and may exclude certain nondiscretionary expenses and cash payments. A reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measure for the current and prior year periods is included in the "Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables. The Company has also provided a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for its fiscal year 2026 outlook.

The J.M. Smucker Co. Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures









Three Months Ended January 31,

Nine Months Ended January 31,

2026

2025

Increase (Decrease)

%

2026

2025

Increase (Decrease)

%

(Dollars in millions)































Net sales reconciliation:





























Net sales $2,339.4

$2,186.0

$153.4

7 %

$6,782.8

$6,582.3

$200.5

3 % Sweet Baked Snacks value brands divestiture —

(13.4)

13.4

1

—

(43.3)

43.3

1 Voortman® divestiture —

(12.9)

12.9

1

—

(86.3)

86.3

1 Foreign currency exchange (2.0)

—

(2.0)

—

(0.2)

—

(0.2)

— Net sales excluding divestitures and foreign currency exchange $2,337.4

$2,159.7

$177.7

8 %

$6,782.6

$6,452.7

$329.9

5 %































Amounts may not add due to rounding.





















The J.M. Smucker Co. Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures













Three Months Ended January 31,

Nine Months Ended January 31,



2026

2025

2026

2025



(Dollars and shares in millions, except per share data)

Gross profit reconciliation:















Gross profit $827.8

$878.1

$2,172.4

$2,561.4

Change in net cumulative unallocated derivative gains and losses (59.3)

(60.0)

90.8

(41.7)

Cost of products sold – special project costs 22.3

1.1

60.7

11.7

Adjusted gross profit $790.8

$819.2

$2,323.9

$2,531.4

% of net sales 33.8 %

37.5 %

34.3 %

38.5 %

Operating income (loss) reconciliation:















Operating income (loss) ($548.4)

($594.0)

($84.3)

($74.8)

Amortization 50.3

53.9

150.7

165.7

Goodwill impairment charges 507.5

794.3

507.5

794.3

Other intangible assets impairment charges 454.2

208.2

454.2

208.2

Loss (gain) on divestitures – net —

50.2

—

311.0

Change in net cumulative unallocated derivative gains and losses (59.3)

(60.0)

90.8

(41.7)

Cost of products sold – special project costs 22.3

1.1

60.7

11.7

Other special project costs 5.0

10.1

16.6

27.9

Adjusted operating income $431.6

$463.8

$1,196.2

$1,402.3

% of net sales 18.4 %

21.2 %

17.6 %

21.3 %

Net income (loss) reconciliation:















Net income (loss) ($724.2)

($662.3)

($526.8)

($501.8)

Income tax expense (benefit) 72.3

(0.2)

136.8

152.1

Amortization 50.3

53.9

150.7

165.7

Goodwill impairment charges 507.5

794.3

507.5

794.3

Other intangible assets impairment charges 454.2

208.2

454.2

208.2

Loss (gain) on divestitures – net —

50.2

—

311.0

Change in net cumulative unallocated derivative gains and losses (59.3)

(60.0)

90.8

(41.7)

Cost of products sold – special project costs 22.3

1.1

60.7

11.7

Other special project costs 5.0

10.1

16.6

27.9

Other expense – special project costs 0.1

—

1.0

—

Other infrequently occurring items:















Other debt charges (gains) – net (A) —

(30.3)

—

(30.3)

Pension plan termination settlement charge (B) 7.8

—

7.8

—

Adjusted income before income taxes $336.0

$365.0

$899.3

$1,097.1

Income taxes, as adjusted 81.5

86.7

217.1

265.1

Adjusted income $254.5

$278.3

$682.2

$832.0

Weighted-average shares outstanding – assuming dilution (C) 106.9

106.7

106.9

106.6

Adjusted earnings per share – assuming dilution (C) $2.38

$2.61

$6.38

$7.80

(A) Net other debt charges (gains) includes a net gain on extinguishment of debt as a result of the tender offers completed during the third quarter of 2025. (B) Represents the nonrecurring pre-tax settlement charge recognized during the third quarter of 2026 related to the termination of one of the Company's U.S. qualified defined benefit plans. (C) Adjusted earnings per common share – assuming dilution for the three and nine months ended January 31, 2026 and 2025, was computed using the treasury stock method. Further, for the three and nine months ended January 31, 2026 and 2025, the weighted-average shares – assuming dilution differed from our GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding – assuming dilution as a result of the anti-dilutive effect of our stock-based awards, which were excluded from the computation of net loss per share – assuming dilution.



The J.M. Smucker Co. Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures









Three Months Ended January 31,

Nine Months Ended January 31,

2026

2025

2026

2025

(Dollars in millions) EBITDA (as adjusted) reconciliation:













Net income (loss) ($724.2)

($662.3)

($526.8)

($501.8) Income tax expense (benefit) 72.3

(0.2)

136.8

152.1 Interest expense – net 94.5

95.4

293.3

294.5 Depreciation 93.8

68.2

271.9

213.4 Amortization 50.3

53.9

150.7

165.7 Goodwill impairment charges 507.5

794.3

507.5

794.3 Other intangible assets impairment charges 454.2

208.2

454.2

208.2 Loss (gain) on divestitures – net —

50.2

—

311.0 EBITDA (as adjusted) $548.4

$607.7

$1,287.6

$1,637.4 % of net sales 23.4 %

27.8 %

19.0 %

24.9 %















Free cash flow reconciliation:













Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities $558.5

$239.4

$894.4

$816.5 Additions to property, plant, and equipment (71.5)

(88.1)

(222.1)

(298.8) Free cash flow $487.0

$151.3

$672.3

$517.7

The following tables provide a reconciliation of the Company's fiscal year 2026 guidance for estimated adjusted earnings per share and free cash flow.





Year Ending April 30, 2026



Low

High Net income per common share – assuming dilution reconciliation:







Net income per common share – assuming dilution

($1.89)

($1.39) Change in net cumulative unallocated derivative gains and losses (A)

1.04

1.04 Amortization

2.61

2.61 Goodwill impairment charge

6.29

6.29 Other intangible assets impairment charge

5.63

5.63 Special project costs

1.01

1.01 Pension plan termination settlement charge (B)

0.57

0.57 Adjusted effective income tax rate impact

(6.51)

(6.51) Adjusted earnings per share

$8.75

$9.25









(A) We are unable to project derivative gains and losses on a forward-looking basis as these will vary each quarter based on market conditions and derivative positions taken. The change in unallocated derivative gains and losses in the table above reflects the net impact of the gains and losses that have been recognized in our GAAP results and excluded from non-GAAP results as of January 31, 2026, that are expected to be allocated to non-GAAP results in future periods. (B) Represents non-recurring pre-tax settlement charges related to the termination of one of the Company's U.S. defined benefit pension plans anticipated to be realized during fiscal year 2026 upon settlement of the pension obligations.













Year Ending April 30, 2026







(Dollars in millions)



Free cash flow reconciliation:







Net cash provided by operating activities

$1,300.0



Additions to property, plant, and equipment

(325.0)



Free cash flow

$975.0

















