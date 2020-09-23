The J.M. Smucker Co. Introduces an Updated Corporate Identity to Better Reflect its Growth, Diverse Portfolio

"Given our ambitions of continued transformational growth, it is important our identity reflect the Company we've grown to become and the one we aspire to be," said Mark Smucker, President and Chief Executive Officer, The J.M. Smucker Co. "Our new identity will aid our efforts to attract additional talented professionals, reinforce our category expertise with customers and suppliers and create greater awareness of the value we bring to our partners helping to spur new opportunities."

During the past two decades, the Company has thoughtfully grown from an $800 million jams and jellies business to a more than $7 billion multi-category CPG leader but is still largely known for its namesake products.

"We have a tremendous portfolio of brands, products that appeal to every generation of consumers and employees who are passionate about operating responsibly," added Smucker. "With this new identity, we are able to shine a light on what makes us unique and give people a reason to learn more about how we're using our business to positively impact people and pets."

The most noticeable change to the Company's identity is the new logo and overhauled brand identity system. For the past 30 years, the Company's visual identity has borrowed heavily from its namesake line of jams, jellies and preserves. With the Company's portfolio growing dramatically to also include leading brands in the coffee, pet food, pet snacks, peanut butter and snacking categories, a fresh visual identity that pays homage to the Company's origins while also reflecting its growth ambitions was needed.

"The development of the new visual identity was a highly collaborative process with The J.M. Smucker Co. team," said Rick Barrack, Chief Creative Officer and co-founder, CBX - the firm selected to partner with the Company on the logo and visual system. "Recognizing the company's history and five generations of family leadership, we were inspired by their past. But what's really exciting is where the company is today, their culture and their continued growth. The new identity uses the familiar strawberry to anchor the mark, a pivot point to convey change, and the movement of shapes to express the future. We think it captures the essence of their organization, while giving a nod to their heritage."

Those interested in learning more about the Company's portfolio of brands, respected culture and efforts to have a positive impact on society are encouraged to visit a redesigned jmsmucker.com.

About The J.M. Smucker Co.

Each generation of consumers leaves their mark on culture by establishing new expectations for food and the companies that make it. It is our privilege to be at the heart of this dynamic with a portfolio that appeals to each generation of people and pets and is found in 90 percent of U.S. homes and countless restaurants. This includes a mix of iconic brands consumers have always loved such as Folgers®, Jif® and Milk-Bone® and new favorites like Café Bustelo®, Smucker's® Uncrustables® and Rachael Ray® Nutrish®. By continuing to immerse ourselves in consumer and pet parent preferences for food, how it's purchased and how the companies that make it should operate, we will maintain the important role we play in their lives. This will allow us to continue growing our business and the positive impact we have on all of those who count on us. For more information, please visit jmsmucker.com.

The J.M. Smucker Co. is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein except for Rachael Ray®, a registered trademark of Ray Marks II LLC, which is used under license.

