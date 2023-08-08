The J.M. Smucker Co. to Report First Quarter Earnings and Participate in the 2023 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

ORRVILLE, Ohio, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) will release its first quarter fiscal 2024 financial results on Tuesday, August 29, 2023. A press release, including financial statements and segment information, supplemental materials, pre-recorded management remarks, and a transcript of the pre-recorded remarks will be available beginning at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company will webcast a live question and answer session with Mark Smucker, Chair of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tucker Marshall, Chief Financial Officer, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on that date.

The Company will participate in the 2023 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference and invites interested parties to listen to management's presentation on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at 12:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

The live webcasts, replays, and other materials for both events can be accessed at the Company's website: investors.jmsmucker.com.

About The J.M. Smucker Co.

At The J.M. Smucker Co., it is our privilege to make food people and pets love by offering a diverse portfolio of brands available across North America. We are proud to lead in the coffee, consumer foods, dog snacks and cat food categories by offering brands consumers trust for themselves and their families each day, including Folgers®, Dunkin'®, Café Bustelo®, Jif®, Smucker's® Uncrustables®, Smucker's®, Milk-Bone®, and Meow Mix®. Through our unwavering commitment to producing quality products, operating responsibly and ethically and delivering on our Purpose, we will continue to grow our business while making a positive impact on society. For more information, please visit jmsmucker.com.

The J.M. Smucker Co. is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein, except for Dunkin'® which is a trademark of DD IP Holder LLC. The Dunkin'® brand is licensed to The J.M. Smucker Co. for packaged coffee products sold in retail channels such as grocery stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, e-commerce and drug stores, and in certain away from home channels. This information does not pertain to products for sale in Dunkin'® restaurants.

