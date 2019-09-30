The Job Hackers Agile MBA Announces Scholarship Winners

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Job Hackers Agile MBA is pleased to announce its most recent Professional Scrum Master Scholarship winners, Jennifer Eldridge and Andrew Lowd. Both have completed the Job Hackers Agile MBA Class and were given a cash award covering the cost of the Professional Scrum Master Certification (PSM I) from Scrum.org.

When contacted by Larry Apke, co-founder of the Job Hackers, Lowd said, "The PSM scholarship was the icing on the cake, giving me a globally-recognized certification to help prove to prospective employers the additional value that I bring after having completed this program."

Eldridge says, "The 'Pay it Forward' program and scholarship were huge blessings as my family was able to save money while I look for work."

"I am so very thrilled to be able to give a few scholarships to deserving recipients. I just wish we had the funds to provide the exam for free to all our participants," says Apke.

The Job Hackers provides free training on Agile and Scrum to people in transition through their Agile MBA Class. Since becoming a recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit, over 700 have completed the class with about 10% choosing to take the PSM certification. The PSM certification is extremely valuable as participants pursue careers as Scrum Masters, Project Managers and Product Owners.

Based on follow up with participants, approximately one third get jobs within the first 90 days of completing the class.

The next Agile MBA class begins October 17 with enrollment beginning on October 1 and closing on October 10. The class is held both in person in San Francisco and online throughout the United States via Zoom. The class meets every Tuesday and Thursday from 7:30-9:00 am Pacific for six weeks. People interested can sign up at https://www.thejobhackers.org/participant/.

More information on the Job Hackers program can be found at https://www.thejobhackers.org/. Reviews of the program can be found on SwitchUp.org (https://www.switchup.org/bootcamps/the-job-hackers).

It is the mission of The Job Hackers to provide individuals with the knowledge and experience needed to navigate the complex world of knowledge work. The Job Hackers do this by giving their participants valuable knowledge about software development to prepare them for real-world jobs and working with them and employers to ensure the proper placement of participants.

