The Job Hackers Announces Inaugural Summer Class of 2019 Scholarships

SAN FRANCISCO, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Job Hackers is pleased to announce the first two Professional Scrum Master Scholarships winners, Revathi Kollegala and Karla Nema. Both have graduated from the Job Hackers Agile MBA Class and were given a cash award that covers the cost of the Professional Scrum Master Certification (PSM I) from Scrum.org.

When contacted by Larry Apke, founder of the Job Hackers, Revathi was thrilled, "That's amazing! I'd absolutely love to claim the scholarship."

Karla was also excited, "Thank you very much! I'm definitely planning on taking the PSM I Exam."

"I am so very thrilled to be able to give a few scholarships to deserving recipients. I just wish we had the funds to provide the exam for free to all our participants," says Apke.

The Job Hackers provides free training on Agile and Scrum to people in transition through their Agile MBA Class. In 2018, over 300 completed the class with about 10% moving forward to take the PSM certification. The PSM certification is extremely valuable as participants pursue careers as Scrum Masters, Project Managers and Product Owners. Of the 2018 participants, roughly one third get jobs within the first 90 days of completing the class.

"The Agile MBA and PSM Certification provide the leg up that our participants need to get good paying jobs," says Apke. "The fact that we are able to provide a valuable education for free is amazing, but the reaction from our participants has been incredible. People writing reviews like 'Best. Darn. Class. Ever.' On SwitchUp.org (https://www.switchup.org/bootcamps/the-job-hackers).

More information on the Job Hackers program can be found at http://www.thejobhackers.org/.

The Job Hackers

It is the mission of The Job Hackers to provide individuals with the knowledge and experience needed to navigate the complex world of knowledge work. The Job Hackers do this by giving their participants valuable knowledge about software development to prepare them for real-world jobs and working with them and employers to ensure the proper placement of participants.

