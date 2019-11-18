The Job Hackers Named One of the Top Ten Coding Bootcamps in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Job Hackers Agile MBA is pleased to announce it has recently been named as one of the top ten coding bootcamps in San Francisco by SwitchUp in their 5th annual rankings.

"We are very excited to receive this recognition, especially due to our unique curriculum and the fact we are a nonprofit who offers our Agile MBA class at no cost," says David Rawlings, Head of Operations at The Job Hackers.

The rankings are based on over 15,000 verified student and alumni reviews, using both total review score and count. Each review includes ratings of curriculum, job support, and overall experience.

The Job Hackers currently has forty 5-star reviews with reviewers writing, "Lively and Fascinating," "Extraordinary program and curriculum," "This Course Is the Best Investment You Can Make in Yourself and Your Profession," and "Best. Darn. Class. Ever."

"We all know the workplace is changing rapidly, but few, if any, companies are training people to understand the basic principles behind these changes. The Job Hackers provides a fundamental understanding of complex knowledge-based world through Agile and Scrum, helping out participants cope with the new workplace," claims Larry Apke, Chief Agile Officer.

The Job Hackers has provided this free Agile MBA training to over 800 people in transition through their Agile MBA Class. Based on follow up with participants, approximately one third get jobs within the first 90 days of completing the class.

The next Agile MBA class begins February 5, 2020 with enrollment beginning at the end of January 2020. The class is held both in person in San Francisco and online throughout the United States via Zoom. The class meets every Tuesday and Thursday from 7:30-9:00 am Pacific for six weeks. People interested can sign up at https://www.thejobhackers.org/participant/.

More information on the Job Hackers program can be found at https://www.thejobhackers.org/. Reviews of the program can be found on SwitchUp.org (https://www.switchup.org/bootcamps/the-job-hackers).

The Job Hackers

It is the mission of The Job Hackers to provide individuals with the knowledge and experience needed to navigate the complex world of knowledge work. The Job Hackers do this by giving their participants valuable knowledge about software development to prepare them for real-world jobs and working with them and employers to ensure the proper placement of participants.

