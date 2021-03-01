The Joe Dickerson Group, Top Oakland and East Bay Real Estate Team, Is Selected As One of America's Top 100 Real Estate Agents®

OAKLAND, Calif., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joe Dickerson Group , an award-winning Oakland and East Bay real estate team focusing on helping Bay Area buyers, sellers, and investors to build wealth through real estate, has been selected as one of America's Top 100 Real Estate Agents®.

Selection to America's Top 100 Real Estate Agents® is by invitation only. It is reserved to identify the nation's most esteemed and skilled Real Estate Agents and Brokers with a history of routinely selling homes above market value. Less than one percent (1%) of active Real Estate Professionals in the United States will receive this honor — indeed, the most exclusive and elite level of Real Estate Agents and Brokers in the community.

The Joe Dickerson Group is an award-winning real estate team in the San Francisco Bay Area, specializing in Oakland, Berkeley, and the East Bay. They specialize in assisting homeowners in the sale of their homes, assisting buyers in finding the right home for them, and assisting investors in building their real estate portfolio.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as one of the top 1% of active real estate professionals in the U.S. – such a high honor. We are passionate about helping our clients build wealth through real estate and ensure they experience the most successful and profitable home sales and purchases in an incredibly competitive market," comments Joe Dickerson.

With extremely high standards for selection, only the most efficient and effective Real Estate Professionals among the community are identified for selection among America's Top 100 Real Estate Agents®.

Members are selected through a comprehensive multi-phase selection process involving proprietary algorithms using advanced data analytics to assess a broad array of criteria and data for each candidate, including (but not limited to) the Real Estate Professional's total yearly sales volume, notable above market value sales, luxury home sales, efficiency rating for closing sales, lifetime professional experience, client satisfaction ratings, and other notable recognitions, among many other proprietary factors.

Based on these criteria, a measure/rating for each Real Estate Professional is established indicating their relative effectiveness in closing high-value sales above market value in comparison to other Real Estate Professionals in their region. Only the Top 100 qualifying Real Estate Professionals in each region will receive this honor and be selected for membership among America's Top 100 Real Estate Agents®. Full award results are available online at http://www.Top100RealEstateAgents.com.

About the Joe Dickerson Group – Oakland, Berkeley, and East Bay Realtor, Keller Williams International:

The Joe Dickerson Group is known throughout the Bay Area as one of the premier teams for helping buyers, sellers, and investors build wealth through real estate. They are known for outstanding client service, consistent communication, skilled negotiation, creative problem solving, and relentless work on behalf of their clients. They have been named a Double Platinum award winner by Keller Williams and a Grand Master by BayEast Association of Realtors.

The Joe Dickerson Group is affiliated with Keller Williams Realty, DRE#02029039.

About America's Top 100 Real Estate Agents®:

It is the mission of America's Top 100 LLC to recognize annually and on a lifetime basis, the most qualified and accomplished real estate professionals. Membership in each specific category is by invitation-only after a multi-phase selection process, including third-party research and statistical analysis of a candidate's professional experience, achievements, significant results, community impact, peer reputation, consumer satisfaction, and other proprietary factors specific to each profession.

