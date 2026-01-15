The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art and Florida State University Mark 25 Years of Shared Stewardship

FSU governance has driven major restoration and expansion in addition to record public engagement over the last quarter century

SARASOTA-TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art (The Ringling), the official State Art Museum of Florida, is celebrating 25 years under the stewardship of Florida State University (FSU), a transformative partnership that has led to major restoration and expansion in addition to record public engagement.

"We are grateful for the steadfast stewardship of The Ringling by Florida State University these past 25 years," says Steven High, Executive Director of The Ringling. "Their support has allowed us to flourish and advance our mission to serve as the legacy of John and Mable Ringling and to inspire, educate, and entertain. We look forward to our continued partnership and success together in the years to come."

Under FSU's governance, The Ringling has experienced significant transformation, driven by disciplined financial management, strong infrastructure, and long-term planning.

Several key initiatives have included:

Addition of 12,500 works to the collection between 2000 and 2022, eclipsing the 8,000 objects acquired in the 54 years prior

Growth of the endowment from $4 million to $65 million

Enhanced preservation and conservation efforts, including a $15 million restoration of Ca' d'Zan in 2002, John and Mable Ringling's historic mansion

Expansion of education, programming, and outreach that now welcome over 45,000 visitors annually

New facilities, including: John M. McKay Visitors Pavilion, housing the Historic Asolo Theater, the Children's Welcome Center, Mable's Coffee Shop, the Ringling Grillroom, and the Museum Store Johnson-Blalock Education Center, housing one of the largest art research libraries in the southeastern United States and conservation laboratory Tibbals Learning Center, housing a 3,800 square-foot Howard Bros. Circus Model, and The Greatest Show on Earth® Gallery Ulla R. and Arthur F. Searing Wing, providing more than 20,000 sq. feet of exhibition space Ting Tsung and Wei Fong Chao Center for Asian Art, presenting over 3000 years of history from across Asia Keith D. Monda Gallery for Contemporary Art Kolter-Coville Glass Pavilion, showcasing The Ringling's growing collection of studio glass



"Today, The Ringling is one of the largest university-based art museums in the US," says Jim Clark, PhD, Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs at Florida State University. "It is a testament to the power of partnership and collaboration between the state, the university, and the vibrant Sarasota and Manatee communities—a partnership that preserves history, inspires learning, and keeps the arts alive for generations to come."

As Florida's official state art museum, The Ringling is a public asset owned by all Floridians. State funding for The Ringling is delivered back fivefold to taxpayers, providing a clear net gain for Floridians. Students at FSU gain invaluable experience in arts administration, museum studies, and education.

As The Ringling and Florida State University celebrate 25 years of shared stewardship, both institutions recognize the importance of maintaining a relationship that preserves John and Mable Ringling's mission and legacy.

