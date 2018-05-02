The John Buck Company to Focus on Value-Add Opportunities

"While development remains one of our core strengths, we are particularly excited with our pipeline of value-add turnaround opportunities. We have chosen to adjust our organization to best position the firm to execute these new transactions. We are proud of the many contributions that Richard made to our development activities during his tenure with the firm and wish him the best in his future endeavors," says John Buck.

JBC's active developments will continue to be managed by a team of senior development professionals who are among the longest-tenured in the business with decades of experience in design and construction of high-rise office and residential properties. The firm remains deeply committed to its legacy of ground-up development but will simultaneously expand its focus on value-add investment opportunities.

More About The John Buck Company

Founded in 1981, JBC has an established track record and reputation as a premier, vertically-integrated real estate investment, development and operating company focused on major U.S. urban markets. Since inception, JBC has made principal investments in assets comprising more than $6.7 billion of gross value and acquired, developed, or redeveloped over 42 million square feet of office, multifamily, residential and mixed-use properties.

