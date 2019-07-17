The John Clay Wolfe Show Adds Denver Area Radio Affiliates

FT. WORTH, Texas, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- John Clay Wolfe, the Texas-based entrepreneur who hosts the John Clay Wolfe Show in dozens of U.S. radio markets, will join the Saturday morning lineup at iHeartMedia's KBPI-FM (107.9 FM/Ft. Collins) and KBPL-FM (107.9/Pueblo), beginning Saturday, July 27, 2019. The show will air live, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. MT, in a coverage area that includes the Denver metropolis, Colorado Springs, parts of northern Colorado and Cheyenne, Wyoming.

John Clay Wolfe Show Personalities Mike Turley, Bobbo, John Clay Wolfe, JD Ryan Show host John Clay Wolfe

"We're ready to rock the Rockies," promises Wolfe, "and these stations are a perfect fit for what we bring to rock audiences. iHeartMedia has been a great partner for us everywhere we've gone with them and now they're turning us loose in Colorado!"

The John Clay Wolfe Show is a live, long form Saturday morning broadcast sponsored by GiveMeTheVin.com, a car buying and wholesale auction enterprise owned by Wolfe. During his show, Wolfe takes live calls from listeners hoping to sell him their cars before offering them a committed bid, on the spot, in real time. With Wolfe as its host and ringmaster, the show features radio veterans J. D. Ryan, Bobby "Bobbo" Brown and Mike Turley, along with sidekick DJ PreKay, a cast of real and impersonated characters and an occasional in studio appearance by the "Prince of Darkness."

"We are like Saturday morning cartoons for adults," said Wolfe. "A Saturday Night Live-style show full of bits, skits, impersonations and great music. But, you can also sell us your car by calling in to (800) 800-RADIO."

Wolfe, who spent a portion of his youth in Colorado, says his show will be a good fit for locals. "We broadcast to a wild bunch of listeners in some pretty wild places — Nevada, California, Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma — but these folks have nothing on Colorado. I know, because I've spent time there. This week, they're celebrating Tube to Work Day and holding The Miss Denver County Fair Drag Queen Pageant. We just missed their Frozen Dead Guy Days, so we may have to take our brand of crazy 'up to 11' just to keep things interesting!"

For more information about John Clay Wolfe, his show and his enterprise, visit www.JohnClayWolfe.com and www.GiveMeTheVin.com.

Media Contact:

Doug Harris, Noisemaker Communications

218241@email4pr.com

(713) 569-7716 Cell

SOURCE The John Clay Wolfe Show