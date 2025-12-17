The John Wayne Friday Night Feature Returns to FMC in 2026

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FMC (Family Movie Classics), home to beloved and timeless movies carried across cable, satellite and virtual platforms, announced today The John Wayne Friday Night Feature will return to the network starting January 9th. Every Friday at 8p ET, viewers can saddle up for a primetime presentation of John Wayne favorites that showcase the Duke's commanding screen presence across Westerns, war epics, and patriotic dramas.

FMC John Wayne Movie Night

"John Wayne films have been tremendously popular with our audience, and we're thrilled to bring back this programming special in 2026," said Adam Sumrall, Executive Vice President of FETV and FMC. "The John Wayne Friday Night Feature embodies what FMC does best – celebrating timeless stars and movies that continue to connect with audiences of all ages."

The January slate begins with one of the Duke's most beloved Westerns, Big Jake (1971), and will continue with Big Jim McLain (1952), In Harm's Way (1965), and Hondo (1953). In total for 2026, The John Wayne Friday Night Feature will present forty-three films from the screen legend's extensive catalogue, including Wayne's most notable titles such as True Grit (1969) and The Quiet Man (1952).

Check fmc.tv for full listings and times.

About FETV and FMC

Launched in 2013, FETV is home to a 24-hour schedule of beloved and timeless television series and movies carried across cable, satellite and virtual platforms. Launched in 2021, FMC features a 24-hour schedule celebrating the depth and variety of classic movies and is currently available on DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, AT&T U-verse, DISH, Xfinity, Fubo, Frndly, Philo, and altafiber. FETV and FMC are independently owned and operated by Family Broadcasting Company based in South Bend, Indiana with an office in New York City.

