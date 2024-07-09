THE JOHNSON COTRONEO GROUP CELEBRATES ONE YEAR WITH MOORS & CABOT INVESTMENTS

BOSTON, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Johnson Cotroneo Group (JCG) - founded by partners Matthew Johnson and Brian Cotroneo - celebrated its one year anniversary at Moors & Cabot on July 1st, 2024. Focused on advanced financial planning and custom portfolio management, JCG recorded an impressive first year, with explosive growth in both client households and assets under management.

"Our first year has set the tone going forward. It's good to be at a firm that truly supports our practice and allows us to focus on the most important thing: our clients," Johnson was quoted saying.

"We've been very fortunate; our planning methods, investment philosophy, and customer service model have resonated well. Clients are interested in working with a team that focuses on them as people, not just accounts," Cotroneo continued.

Of the pair, Michael Hildreth, President & CEO of Moors & Cabot said, "Matt & Brian have been a phenomenal addition to the Moors & Cabot team. They have helped broaden the firm not just in size but also in scope, adding capabilities and subject matter knowledge in various disciplines."

The Johnson Cotroneo Group is a planning-centric wealth management practice that specializes in helping high net worth families, business owners, special needs families, and corporate executives optimize their financial situations. Both Johnson and Cotroneo share an emphasis on professional development, holding a variety of industry designations such as: Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), Certified Financial Planner (CFP), Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC), Accredited Estate Planner (AEP), & Chartered Special Needs Consultant (ChSNC). The two bring a combined 40 years of financial industry experience to their partnership.

ABOUT MOORS & CABOT, INC.

Moors & Cabot is an investment firm headquartered in Boston with offices throughout the country.

While Moors & Cabot's approach to wealth management is a more personal one, they are also a full service firm. Their financial products and services span the full spectrum of investment options—from financial and investment management to insurance and equity trading.

For over 134 years, Moors & Cabot has been a trusted advisor to individuals, families, businesses and institutions in building, managing, protecting and transitioning wealth.



