The Joint Chiropractic Earns Entrepreneur Recognition as a Premier Multi-Unit Franchise Investment

Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners honor underscores continued momentum of nation's largest chiropractic franchise as experienced operators seek scalable healthcare investments

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation's largest franchisor of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic® network, has been recognized by Entrepreneur as one of its Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners for 2026, further validating the brand's position as one of franchising's premier growth opportunities for experienced multi-unit and multi-brand investors.

The annual ranking recognizes franchise systems that have demonstrated exceptional performance for operators expanding beyond a single location. Entrepreneur evaluates brands using its Franchise 500® methodology alongside additional criteria specific to multi-unit ownership, including franchisee participation, system growth, operational support, incentives for expansion and the percentage of owners operating multiple locations.

The recognition comes as The Joint Chiropractic continues to capitalize on growing consumer demand for convenient, affordable healthcare while attracting sophisticated franchise investors seeking businesses that combine operational simplicity with long-term scalability.

"Today's experienced franchise investors are looking beyond traditional retail concepts," said Craig Sherwood, chief development officer of The Joint Chiropractic. "They want businesses built around recurring consumer demand, efficient operations and a model that can grow into a meaningful enterprise. Being recognized by Entrepreneur highlights how The Joint Chiropractic delivers a scalable platform backed by one of the strongest brands in health and wellness franchising."

Sherwood said the recognition reflects the continued evolution of The Joint Chiropractic into a franchise opportunity well suited for experienced owner-operators expanding existing portfolios or building multi-brand organizations.

"Our clinics require relatively little labor, operate in efficient spaces of approximately 900 to 1,200 square feet and feature buildout costs with an attractive sales-to-investment ratio," Sherwood said. "Those fundamentals, combined with our convenient no-appointment model and growing consumer awareness of proactive wellness, continue to make The Joint Chiropractic one of the most compelling franchise investments available in 2026."

Unlike many healthcare concepts, franchisees do not have to be chiropractors to own and grow The Joint Chiropractic clinics. Owners focus on business operations while licensed doctors of chiropractic provide patient care, creating an opportunity that appeals to experienced franchise operators who understand the value of repeatable systems and disciplined expansion.

The Joint Chiropractic's retail healthcare model continues to benefit from broader consumer trends. Americans increasingly seek affordable, accessible wellness solutions without requiring appointments or insurance. Today, the brand operates more than 950 clinics nationwide, supported by more than 3,000 licensed chiropractors providing more than 14 million patient visits annually.

To learn more about The Joint Chiropractic franchise opportunities, visit www.thejointfranchise.com.

About The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT)

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, it is the nation's largest operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. Headquartered in Scottsdale and with over 950 locations nationwide and more than 14 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. The brand is consistently named to Franchise Times' annual "Top 400" and "Fast & Serious" list of smartest-growing brands. Entrepreneur named The Joint "No. 1 in Chiropractic Services," and it is regularly ranked on the publication's Franchise 500®, Fastest-Growing Franchises, and Best of the Best lists, as well as its Top Franchise for Veterans and Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners rankings. SUCCESS® named the company one of the Top 50 Franchises. The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force where healthcare meets retail.

For more information, visit www.thejoint.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.thejointfranchise.com.

SOURCE The Joint Corp.