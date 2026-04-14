The Joint Chiropractic® Names Michelle Reap as Director of Franchise Development

Experienced franchise executive joins the nation's largest chiropractic care network to align its next phase of growth

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation's largest provider of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic® network, announced Michelle Reap as director of franchise development. Bringing more than 20 years of franchise industry experience, Reap will drive strategic franchise growth with an emphasis on connecting the brand with qualified partners positioned to operate successful, patient-focused clinics as The Joint continues its national expansion.

"Joining The Joint at this stage of growth is an exciting opportunity," Reap said. "The brand has built something truly differentiated by putting people at the center of everything it does, from the patients seeking accessible, affordable chiropractic care to the franchise partners who deliver on that promise every day. I look forward to working cross-functionally with our real estate, construction and operations teams to bring The Joint's mission to even more communities and connect the right partners with a proven system."

With more than two decades of experience spanning both traditional and nontraditional franchise development, Reap has held leadership roles at some of the most recognized names in the industry, including Yum! Brands and la Madeleine Bakery & Café. She has also served as senior franchise development manager at A&W Restaurants, senior manager of franchise development at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf and most recently, director of franchise sales at European Wax Center. Her expertise encompasses new development, growth expansion, resales, renewals, closure mitigation and remodel initiatives.

"Michelle's breadth of experience across some of the most respected franchise brands in the nation makes her an exceptional addition to our leadership team," said Sanjiv Razdan, CEO and president of The Joint Chiropractic. "She understands that sustainable growth is not just about opening new locations, it's about finding the right people to carry a brand's mission forward. That philosophy aligns perfectly with how we think about growth at The Joint, and we are honored to have her leading that charge."

At the center of The Joint's growth is a model built on quality chiropractic care. With more than 950 clinics across 43 states and a growing presence in high-performing markets, The Joint's patient-first model, built around walk-in access, no insurance required and affordable membership plans, has made it one of the most trusted names among top health and wellness franchises. To learn more about The Joint franchise opportunities visit www.thejointfranchise.com.

About The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT)

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, it is the nation's largest operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. Headquartered in Scottsdale and with over 950 locations nationwide and more than 14 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. The brand is consistently named to Franchise Times' annual "Top 400" and "Fast & Serious" list of 40 smartest growing brands. Entrepreneur named The Joint "No. 1 in Chiropractic Services," and it is regularly ranked on the publication's "Franchise 500," the "Fastest-Growing Franchises," and the "Best of the Best" lists, as well as its "Top Franchise for Veterans" and "Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners" lists. SUCCESS named the company as one of the "Top 50 Franchises" in 2024. The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail.

For more information, visit www.thejoint.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.thejointfranchise.com.

SOURCE The Joint Corp.