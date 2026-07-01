The Joint Chiropractic Expands to 44th State with Opening of Rhode Island Clinic

Military spouse and military officer, multi-unit franchise owners Sarah and Yosef Perfido lead brand's entry into Rhode Island, highlighting continued growth of nation's largest chiropractic network

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation's largest provider of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic® network, today announced its official entry into Rhode Island, marking the brand's expansion to its 44th state with the grand opening of a new clinic in Warwick.

The new clinic, at 300 Quaker Lane c10, is owned and operated by power couple Sarah and Yosef Perfido. Sarah serves as the CEO and driving force of the day-to-day operations and Yosef supports her as a seasoned entrepreneur; graduate of the Citadel, the military college of South Carolina; graduate of the U.S. Naval War College; and member of the U.S. Navy. The Rhode Island clinic represents the couple's second location within The Joint Chiropractic network, joining an existing clinic in Groton, CT, alongside plans to continue expanding.

To commemorate the historic milestone, the Perfidos will host a special grand opening celebration at the new Warwick clinic on July 9 at 11 a.m., welcoming The Joint Chiropractic President and CEO Sanjiv Razdan, along with local officials, community leaders and other distinguished guests.

The milestone further underscores The Joint Chiropractic's national growth and increasing appeal among experienced multi-unit operators seeking to invest in a proven healthcare franchise opportunity focused on convenient, affordable access to care.

"Entering our 44th state is a significant achievement for The Joint Chiropractic and a reflection of the growing demand for accessible, affordable healthcare across the country," said Razdan. "As consumers increasingly seek healthcare solutions that fit their lifestyles, our convenient, no-appointment model continues to resonate in communities nationwide. We are especially proud to celebrate this milestone with franchisees like Yosef and Sarah, whose leadership, service to our country, and entrepreneurial commitment exemplify the caliber of operators driving our expansion and helping us bring chiropractic care to more patients than ever before."

The Rhode Island opening builds upon The Joint's focus on expansion in the Northeast with a scalable business and growing national footprint of more than 950 clinics across the United States. Supported by more than 3,000 licensed chiropractors serving over 14 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic continues to address increasing demand for non-invasive pain relief, mobility improvement, and proactive wellness care.

The Perfidos' expansion reflects a broader trend among The Joint Chiropractic's franchise community, where successful owner-operators who don't have to be chiropractors are increasingly investing in multiple locations and creating jobs for chiropractors to serve patient demand while leveraging the brand's established systems, operational support, and national reputation.

"As both a business owner and military officer, I've always appreciated the value of proven systems, disciplined execution, and serving people in meaningful ways," said Yosef Perfido. "Opening Rhode Island's first clinic for The Joint Chiropractic and representing the brand's entry into its 44th state is an incredible honor. It's also a testament to my wife's strength as a military spouse that I get to plan my transition toward retirement from service as she shines in the most deserving way in leading our businesses. The Joint's mission to improve quality of life through routine chiropractic care is very special to us, and we're excited to expand access to a trusted, affordable healthcare solution for residents throughout Rhode Island."

The franchise model provides a unique opportunity to apply leadership, operational discipline, and team-building skills developed through military service to business ownership. As a member of the VetFran program at the International Franchise Association, The Joint Chiropractic offers a discount on the franchise fee for those who qualify where these transferable skills continue to make franchising an attractive pathway for service members and military veterans transitioning to civilian careers and seeking long-term wealth-building opportunities.

The Rhode Island expansion represents another step in The Joint Chiropractic's strategy to increase access to on-demand healthcare services nationwide. By eliminating many traditional barriers to care including appointments, insurance requirements, and lengthy wait times, The Joint continues to make chiropractic care more accessible to millions of Americans seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness support.

To learn more about The Joint Chiropractic franchise opportunities, visit www.thejointfranchise.com.

About The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT)

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, it is the nation's largest operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. Headquartered in Scottsdale and with over 950 locations nationwide and more than 14 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. The brand is consistently named to Franchise Times' annual "Top 400" and "Fast & Serious" list of smartest-growing brands. Entrepreneur named The Joint "No. 1 in Chiropractic Services," and it is regularly ranked on the publication's Franchise 500®, Fastest-Growing Franchises, and Best of the Best lists, as well as its Top Franchise for Veterans and Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners rankings. SUCCESS® named the company one of the Top 50 Franchises. The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force where healthcare meets retail.

For more information, visit www.thejoint.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.thejointfranchise.com.

For more information, contact:

Jordyn Whitted, Thunderly Marketing

(704) 848-7811 | [email protected]

SOURCE The Joint Corp.