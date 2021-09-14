Over the past year, consumers might have faced chicken sandwich woes that range from dealing with soggy, dry, or bland chicken patties to sad buns. That's why for the launch of Jollibee's Chickenwich™, Chris P. Poultry*, top chicken sandwich advocate, is here to help serve up deliciously crispy and juicy chicken sandwich justice with every bite.

"Chicken sandwich justice is a subject that has always been incredibly important to me, and no one deserves a joyless chicken sandwich experience," said Chris P. Poultry. "Which is why I'm proud to provide consumers who seek a joyful chicken sandwich experience with the Jollibee Chickenwich™, justice I can help dispense to those with chicken sandwich emotional taste distress."

To begin their journey to chicken sandwich justice, consumers should visit ChickenSandwichLawyer.com to see if they are eligible to receive a free, crispy, juicy and tasty Jollibee Chickenwich™, all while supplies last.

"With the launch of the Jollibee Chickenwich™, we want everyone to experience just how delicious we feel a chicken sandwich is meant to be," said Luis Velasco, Senior Vice President and Marketing Head, Honeybee Foods Corporation dba Jollibee. "Our newest campaign featuring Chris P. Poultry takes a fun and cheeky approach to emphasize chicken sandwiches should inspire joy. At Jollibee, we strive to make them always crispy, juicy and joyfully delicious. We're so confident people will love it, that we have authorized Chris P. Poultry to dispense justice in the form of a free Jollibee Chickenwich™ at launch so that eligible customers can discover, at no cost to them, the joy of a great chicken sandwich."

The Original Jollibee Chickenwich™ starts with a slow-marinated, crispy, juicy double hand-breaded chicken breast fillet, spread with umami mayo and served on a toasted brioche bun. For those craving a spicier experience, the Spicy Jollibee Chickenwich™ features a sriracha mayo and is served with fresh jalapeños for added crunch and heat. Both the Original and Spicy Jollibee Chickenwich™ retail for $3.99 each and are also available in deluxe versions with added lettuce and tomatoes for $4.49 each (prices may vary).

"In order to craft the best Jollibee Chickenwich™ we could, we began with a slow roll out in stores across the U.S. and listened closely to customer feedback," said Maribeth Dela Cruz, Business Group Head, Honeybee Foods Corporation dba Jollibee. "Over the course of several months, we garnered customer testimonials that supported what we already believed to be true – that our Jollibee Chickenwich™ strikes that perfect balance of crispiness and juiciness, features that should be the foundation of any great chicken sandwich. We are now ready for consumers to get a taste of justice, Jollibee-style."

For more information and to order the Jollibee Chickenwich™ for in-store pick-up or delivery, visit JollibeeFoods.com or order through the Jollibee Ordering mobile app available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. Apple is a registered trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Google Play is a trademark of Google Inc.

*Chris P. Poultry is not a real lawyer and cannot provide real legal advice. But he can provide advice about real, delicious chicken sandwiches. Chris P. Poultry's services are limited to the U.S. only.

About Jollibee

Jollibee Foods Corporation is one of the fastest-growing Asian restaurant companies in the world. It or its affiliates operate in 33 countries, with over 5,800 stores globally with branches in the Philippines, United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, United Kingdom, Italy, Vietnam, Brunei, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Egypt, Panama, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, and India. It has eight wholly-owned brands (Jollibee®, Chowking®, Greenwich, Red Ribbon®, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger®), five franchised brands (Burger King®, Panda Express®, and PHO24 in the Philippines, Dunkin' Donuts® and Tim Ho Wan in certain territories in China), 80% ownership of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, and 60% ownership in the SuperFoods Group that owns Highlands Coffee and PHO24 brands.

Jollibee Foods Corporation is a significant investor in Titan Dining LP, a private equity fund and the ultimate holding entity of the Tim Ho Wan (THW) Brand and has a joint venture with the THW Group to open THW restaurants in Mainland China. The Group will also establish a 50/50 joint venture to operate and expand Yoshinoya in the Philippines. Yoshinoya is one of the largest and most recognized Japanese restaurant brands globally.

Jollibee Foods Corporation was named the Philippines' most admired company by the Asian Wall Street Journal for ten years. It was also honored as one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies and among the World's Best Employers by Forbes. In 2020, Gallup awarded Jollibee Foods Corporation with the Exceptional Workplace Award, making it the first Philippine-based company to receive the distinction.

Jollibee Foods Corporation has grown brands that bring delightful dining experiences to its customers worldwide, in line with its mission of serving great tasting food and spreading the joy of eating to everyone.

SOURCE Jollibee

