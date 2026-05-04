The Joolz Aer² x Wildride bundle pairs a compact stroller, toddler carrier, and picnic blanket in one flexible solution for families on the go

LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Life with a toddler rarely goes exactly to plan. One minute they are determined to walk all by themselves, the next they want to be carried right now — and parents are left juggling bags, snacks, schedules, and everything else the day demands. It is this beautifully unpredictable reality of parenthood that inspired the new Joolz Aer² x Wildride bundle, a collaboration designed to help families move through everyday life with more ease, flexibility, and style.

Joolz Aer2 x Wildride Bundle

Bringing together the Joolz Aer² stroller, Wildride's signature toddler carrier, and a specially designed picnic blanket, the bundle offers a complete, design-forward system for life on the go. Thoughtfully created for the constant shifts of toddler life, it makes it easier to move between strolling, carrying, and taking breaks throughout the day. Whether navigating airports, public transport, busy city streets, parks, or weekend outings, the bundle is designed to help parents adapt quickly and confidently without sacrificing comfort or style.

At the center of the bundle is the Joolz Aer², a compact stroller made for families who want convenience without compromise. Weighing just over 14 lbs, it fits in overhead compartments and can be folded, steered, and handled with one hand — giving parents one less thing to wrestle with when they are already carrying so much. The Wildride carrier is compact, lightweight, and quick to use, making it especially useful for stairs, uneven terrain, crowded spaces, or those moments when wheels simply are not the easiest option. Completing the set, the lightweight picnic blanket creates an easy place to pause, reset, and recharge together wherever the day takes them.

The collaboration is available in an exclusive boho-inspired design that blends earthy tones and organic forms, creating a look that feels just as at home on busy streets as it does on slower afternoons outdoors. A second bundle option will also be available, pairing the Joolz Aer² in classic colors with a black Wildride carrier.

"Parenthood is beautiful, but it can also feel overwhelming, especially in those moments when everything seems to happen at once," said Irene Muller, Chief Product and Marketing Officer at Joolz. "With this collaboration, we wanted to create a solution that truly supports parents in real life. The Joolz Aer² x Wildride bundle gives parents more freedom to move, adapt, and keep going without having to choose between comfort, practicality, or style."

The Joolz Aer² x Wildride bundle will be available beginning May 4, 2026 on joolz.com and through selected retailers worldwide. The boho-inspired bundle, including the Aer², Wildride carrier, and picnic blanket, will retail for $649, while the classic bundle with the Aer² and black Wildride carrier will retail for $599.

Joolz website

Media contact:

Michael Douglas – LA Bliss

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SOURCE Joolz USA