The Jordan Company L.P. Closes Recapitalization of Innoflight in Partnership with Management

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jordan Company L.P. ("TJC") announced that one of its affiliates has closed a strategic investment in Innoflight Holdings, LLC ("Innoflight").

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in San Diego, CA, Innoflight is a leading provider of compact, software-defined, cyber-secure and integrated satellite avionics, establishing secure end-to-end connections for satellite-to-satellite and satellite-to-ground space networking and communications. Led by Founder, President and CEO Jeff Janicik, Innoflight has built a reputation in the growing satellite market for its focus on advanced solutions while reducing development timeline and ultimately cost.

"We are excited to partner with TJC," said Jeff Janicik. "With their support, we will continue to serve the best-in-class space customers through innovation by investing in product design and development efforts and delivering the highest level of service and reliability."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Jeff Janicik and the entire Innoflight team," said Erik J. Fagan, a Partner at The Jordan Company, L.P. "Innoflight has a strong culture of innovation focused on developing its technology portfolio and a mission to bring reliable and secure communications capabilities to its deep customer relationships. We look forward to supporting the company during this exciting time in their markets."

Mayer Brown LLP served as legal counsel to TJC. Duff & Phelps Securities, LLC served as financial advisor, Blank Rome LLP served as legal counsel and Newport LLC as strategic advisors to Innoflight.

About The Jordan Company, L.P.

TJC, founded in 1982, is a middle-market private equity firm with original capital commitments in excess of $13 billion. TJC has a 38-year track record of investing in and contributing to the growth of many businesses across a wide range of industries, including Industrials; Transportation & Logistics; Healthcare & Consumer; and Telecom, Technology & Utility. The senior investment team has been investing together for over 20 years and is supported by its Operations Management Group, established in 1988 to initiate and support operational improvements in portfolio companies. Headquartered in New York, TJC also has an office in Chicago. For more information, please visit https://www.thejordancompany.com.

SOURCE The Jordan Company, L.P.

Related Links

https://www.thejordancompany.com

