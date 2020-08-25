The Joseph, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Nashville Opens Today

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joseph, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Nashville (401 Korean Veterans Boulevard) opens today in the heart of downtown's SoBro district, steps from Music City Center and the Nashville Symphony. Celebrating Nashville at its most refined, the 21-story hotel unites cultural and artistic diversity, history, design and Southern hospitality in a newly constructed building, adding to the city's iconic skyline while revealing a sophisticated guest experience.

Designed by Arquitectonica, The Joseph, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Nashville, is located in the vibrant SoBro district and features 21 floors and 297 guest rooms and suites. The lobby at The Joseph, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Nashville, features a custom-designed reception desk with leather paneling by Lucchese, and ceramic art by artist Brie Ruais (behind desk) and paintings by artist Jackie Saccoccio.

The Joseph brand was conceptualized by The Pizzuti Companies – a leader in developing, marketing and managing real estate for nearly 50 years. It is named after Joseph Pizzuti, the Pizzuti family's patriarch, who helped shape the family's respected real estate legacy.

"We are thrilled to announce the completion of The Joseph and believe this project will leave a lasting impression on our guests both emotionally and intellectually," said Joel Pizzuti, second generation leader and President of The Pizzuti Companies. The Vanderbilt University alumnus feels a deep connection to the city, adding, "Nashville is a place of great significance to our family, and the city continues to evolve – through its music, architecture, design, art and culinary scene. Our team is grateful for the opportunity to add to Nashville's vibrance, and we are enthusiastic about bringing a refined sense of place and comfort to locals and those visiting from other parts of the country and world."

With guests' utmost wellbeing at heart, the property launches with finely honed service, custom amenities and experiences ideally suited for those in search of an enriched stay that is at once rooted in wellness and distinction.

As part of their visit, guests have the option of connecting with iconic tastemakers through private, signature experiences unique to The Joseph. These include rare opportunities, such as a bespoke boot designing session with premier leathery Lucchese in their VIP design studio; a curated shopping excursion at the store of acclaimed Southern designer Billy Reid, who exclusively designed The Joseph's staff uniforms; and a behind-the-scenes culinary immersion with The Joseph's own food and beverage partner, James Beard Award winner and Michelin-starred chef, Tony Mantuano.

Experiential moments also reveal themselves at every turn within the 297-room hotel, where guests "live with art." The Joseph features contemporary design by Miami-based Arquitectonica and more than 1,000 pieces from The Pizzuti Collection. Respected for a decades-long commitment to art advocacy, The Pizzuti family has amassed one of world's leading collections of contemporary art.

Prompting discovery in unexpected places, art is found in a larger-than-life Hank Willis Thomas sculpture titled "Harriet & Annie (Capri)" and immersive digital installations at the porte cochère; in a stunning chandelier by Misha Kahn suspended above the hotel bar; in custom-sketched coffee cups bearing the face of lovable Lou, the Pizzuti family's French Bulldog; in nearly 4,400 square feet of living green walls throughout; and more. All stimulate inspiration and conversation.

Original works and thought-provoking pieces from local, regional and international artists were chosen with intent – some from the Pizzuti family's own private collection and others specially commissioned by artists with a unique connection to the state. These works comprise The Tennessee Collection – exclusive to The Joseph – and most are found in the property's guest rooms.

A haven, rooms feature copper, oak, warm marble and handsome brown leathers, while providing several vantage points to take in the scenes of Nashville or surprise artistic moments. Ample marble bathrooms feature Italian marble and ila spa products, while curated mini bar items pay homage to Nashville artisans like Olive & Sinclair, Poppy & Peep, Colts Chocolates and Bearded Iris Brewing. Thirty-two, well-appointed suites envelop guests in cool comfort with espresso machines, expansive living areas and Audio Technica turntables with a unique selection of albums in each. The 20th-floor, 2,168-square-foot Presidential Suite is complete with an expansive entertaining space, a commanding marble bar, a fully restored 1920s era Steinway baby grand piano, a stunning five-fixture bathroom and memorable vistas.

The Joseph's culinary program, helmed by Beard Award-winning chef Tony Mantuano and wine and hospitality expert Cathy Mantuano, brings la bella figura, Italy's beautiful way of living, to The Joseph's food and beverage outlets, special events and in-room dining. The husband and wife duo first brought fine Italian cuisine to Chicago at the revered Spiaggia – and have built a reputation of excellence in the decades since.

The Joseph's signature restaurant, Yolan, showcases the cuisine and spirit of hospitality for which they are best known – inventive and refined Italian. The menu indulges with house-made and delicately crafted pastas, meat and seafood prepared with finesse, rare specialty ingredients and local produce. A glass-ensconced and temperature-controlled wine cellar is filled with more than 600 bottles unearthed through travels to Italy and other parts of the world.

Weekly at The Joseph, guests can experience "King of Cheese," the ceremonial cutting of a perfectly aged, 80-pound wheel of Parmigiano-Reggiano, where they'll share an aperitivo with the Mantuanos while they impart little-known techniques behind producing the cheese and its historical significance. They can also learn about Yolan's cheese cave, a special area reserved for the proper storage of extraordinary varieties.

The Joseph's airy lobby lounge is the place to savor an Illy espresso and freshly baked pastries in the morning, or a light bite in the afternoon. Seating in front of the fireplace is ideal for cozy conversation or relaxing with the latest page-turner. Daily, the hotel also presents a special epicurean moment, "The Art of Tea"— sip on a custom-curated tea concoction such as Sparkling Tea, Zero Proof Tea, or Tipsy Tea from the tea trolley, all while learning about the origins of tea and the hotel's surrounding artwork.

Denim, the all-day, indoor-outdoor rooftop lounge, is centered around a tranquil outdoor pool and inviting deck – an ideal setting for daytime relaxation or a shared toast at sunset. A uniquely curated menu features fresh bountiful salads, wood-fired pizzas and finely roasted meats. Akin to the fabric, Denim is relaxed, comfortable and well-tailored. Exuding an element of cool sophistication by day, and an energetic hum by night, guests will revel in sweeping views of the city skyline and the Cumberland River from 21 stories above.

The rooftop is also home to the hotel's epicenter of wellness, Rose, which encompasses a 5,500-square-foot spa and salon. Weaving in an appreciation for art and subtle nods to Nashville, the ornate reception desk is Nudie Suit-inspired, and complemented by abstract floral pieces throughout the relaxation area and six treatment rooms. Every service at Rose begins with a foot scrub and soak in an oversized copper tub with signature rose-infused botanicals. Rose's many services include a highly sought Biologique Recherche Remodeling Face Machine (and several treatments featuring Biologique Recherche products), steam rooms with ice fountains for an invigorating hot/cold enhancement and multi-sensory experience showers. An adjoining 1,500-square-foot fitness center includes hi-tech equipment and captivating skyline views.

The Joseph includes more than 22,000 square feet of indoor-outdoor space for meetings, events and entertaining. State-of-the-art technology, chef-driven catering, and world-class service create an ideal setting for versatile, personalized gatherings.

In celebration of its opening, the property is pleased to offer a special package: The Joseph: Revealed. This limited-time experience showcases many of the hotel's finest offerings including a five-course chef's tasting menu for two at Yolan, two 60-minute spa treatments at Rose, daily breakfast for two and complimentary valet parking. The Joseph: Revealed package starts at $629 per night, and reservations are available now through October 31, 2020.

