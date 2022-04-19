The Joseph Company & Innopack Announce A Global Supply Agreement for The Patented Joseph 5L Keg™

IRVINE, Calif., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The Joseph Company, the recognized global leader in self-contained cooling and innovative beverage packaging solutions and Innopack, a metal packaging industry leader whom export to 65 countries, are proud to announce a global supply agreement for the breakthrough Joseph Keg™, which is a Five (5) Liter Keg technology that features a patented inside pressurized system. The new Joseph Keg™ eliminates excess foaming and allows the consumer to activate, pour a beverage, store in their refrigerator and continue to use over a period of more than 30 days without any compromise to the taste of the product and the quality of the pour.

Through this new partnership with Innopack, The Joseph Company plans to immediately make this 5L Keg technology available through licensing to not only the malt beverage industry but to all beverage categories that up until now have been unable to feature their product in any previously existing keg system.

"We view this technology as a global game changer as an 'off premise package' and believe it's superior to any current keg system available allowing brands previously clamoring for a proper keg system in their portfolio to rapidly go to market with the keg." – Mitchell J. Joseph – CEO/Chairman, The Joseph Company International, Inc.

"The Joseph Keg™ has outperformed any keg system we have previously tested. We are excited to begin production and already have unprecedented demand for the product" –Jassica Huang – International Sales, Innopack.

Initial production of the keg will begin in the United Kingdom and as volumes increase Joseph Company plans on assembling a majority of the kegs at its Beverage Production Complex in Youngstown, Ohio or Miami, Florida for the United States market.

The Joseph Company International Inc.

Led by Mitchell J. Joseph, The Joseph Company International, based in Irvine, California, is the developer, manufacturer, and patent holder of multiple innovative beverage packages including the Inside Pressurized System Joseph Keg™ and the world's first and only commercially viable self-chilling beverage can known as the Chill-Can®. The Joseph Company intends to rapidly commercialize the 5L Keg package with global beverage brands and through private labels and the licensing of the technology to the beverage world. For more information about Joseph Company, please visit www.chillcan.com

Innopack

Innopack Suzhou CO., LTD has over 20 years experience making and supplying metal packaging products. Based in China and with offices around the world and clients in 65 countries, Innopack is aimed to provide customers one stop packaging solutions with the best quality and service. For more information, please visit www.innopack.com

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12913789

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE The Joseph Company International, Inc.