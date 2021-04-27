The Joseph Company International's Chill-Can® Poised For International Launch With FIZZICS™ Coffee Brand

IRVINE, Calif. & YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joseph Company International, the recognized global leader in self-contained cooling and innovative beverage packaging solutions is poised to launch its revolutionary self-chilling beverage can, the Chill-Can® in conjunction with the international debut of the FIZZICS™ carbonated coffee brand.

The patented Chill-Can® and the MicroCool® technology created by The Joseph Company International utilizes a built-in heat exchange unit in concert with reclaimed CO2 to create its chilling technology. The EPA award winning process uses CO2 that is recaptured from the atmosphere and is reused. The Chill-Can® is 100 percent recyclable and does not introduce any new CO2 to the atmosphere.

The FIZZICS™ brand, which debuted in 2018 and was featured in 7-Eleven stores in Southern California, generated global interest with its innovative formulation and became the first coffee based beverage to be featured in the Chill-Can®. Since its initial launch in 2018, FIZZICS has expanded its product line from the original flavored carbonated coffee to also include coffee mixed with cola, and coffee mixed with distilled spirits.

Given the global events of the past 14 months, there has been a spike in interest into innovative packaging solutions that can be enjoyed off-premise by consumers. As Joseph Company International Chairman and CEO Mitchell J. Joseph put it, "The coffee category continues to grow around the world and the need to develop off-premise solutions for our clients has never been greater given the unprecedented loss of on-premise sales as a result of the pandemic. Our organization has received a record amount of inquiries regarding our Chill-Can® technology and marrying it with the FIZZICS™ brand for the international market is a perfect fit. We are seeing more and more that consumer habits are forever changing and the Chill-Can® is the right package and technology to meet the changing landscape of our industry."

For more licensing information about the patented Chill-Can®, the 5L Joseph Keg™, and The Joseph Company itself, please visit www.chillcan.com

About The Joseph Company International Inc.Led by Mitchell J. Joseph, The Joseph Company International, based in Irvine, California, is the developer, manufacturer, and patent holder of the world's first and only commercially viable self-chilling beverage can, known as the Chill-Can®. The Joseph Company intends to rapidly commercialize the self-chilling beverage can and associated self-chilling and non-chilling beverage packaging containers through private labels and the licensing of the technology to the beverage world. The Joseph Company is currently constructing a $20 Million Beverage Production and Technology Complex in Youngstown, Ohio which will allow for the mass production of beverage packages.

