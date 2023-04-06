The Joseph Echols and Evelyn Gibson Lowery Collection is Now Available for Research: Providing Pathway for New Scholarship

ATLANTA , April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Atlanta University Center (AUC) Robert W. Woodruff Library is thrilled to announce that The Joseph Echols and Evelyn Gibson Lowery Collection finding aid (discovery tool) and digital collection are now available for research. They provide a unique and invaluable look at the handwritten documents, correspondence, sermons, journals, photographs and audiovisual resources of the "Dean of the Civil Rights movement."

"The AUC Woodruff Library is proud to play a role in expanding access to this body of primary-sourced materials now available to the global community for scholarly research, teaching and learning," said CEO & Director, Loretta Parham.

In 2021, the family of late civil rights icons Rev. Dr. Joseph and Mrs. Evelyn Gibson Lowery gifted a priceless collection of official and personal papers, photographs, documents, writings, speeches, notes, travel diaries, and other mementos to Morehouse College. The Lowery Collection, gifted to Morehouse College, includes over 200 linear feet (549 boxes) of invaluable materials chronicling the Lowerys' work with civil and human rights leaders and is housed at the Atlanta University Center Robert W. Woodruff Library.

Over the past 18 months, a team of archivists and digital librarians at the AUC Woodruff Library have worked to organize, preserve, describe, and digitize these materials with the goal of making the collection broadly accessible both physically and digitally to the public.

THE FINDING AID (DISCOVERY TOOL)

Now available online, the Lowery Collection finding aid provides a detailed inventory that researchers can use to navigate the extensive collection. The finding aid spans years of content (1900-2019).

The finding aid will lead researchers to materials that document the resilience and impact of Black America in this collection and personal papers of Joseph and Evelyn Gibson Lowery, including telegrams from Dr. King to Dr. Lowery, handwritten recipes from Evelyn Gibson Lowery, never-before-seen sermon drafts, and the founding documents of SCLC's Women's Organizational Movement for Equality Now (SCLC/W.O.M.E.N) from Evelyn Lowery and more.

For example, the personal papers provide a glimpse into the lives and travels of the Lowerys and includes a brochure travel guide authored by the Lowerys and Ralph and Juanita Abernathy entitled "Let's Visit Africa" which offers highlights from their 22 days of travel to Senegal, Liberia, Ivory Coast (now Cote d'Ivoire), Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania, and Ethiopia.

The extensive photograph collection can be viewed allowing researchers to see images of the Lowery family, the March on Washington, the Citizenship Education Program, the Poor People's campaign, the antiapartheid movement, the civil and human rights leaders of the 20th century and more.

THE DIGITAL COLLECTION

The digital collection contains over 4,000 digital objects and can be utilized by researchers to gain a high-level picture of the breadth of topics found in the Lowery Collection. Featured in the digital collection is a selected representation of content from the physical collection including photographs, personal papers, writings, SCLC records, SCLC/W.O.M.E.N. records, SCLC magazines, and audio and video recordings.

The jewel of the digital collection includes video and audio recordings documenting the professional careers of Joseph E. Lowery and Evelyn G. Lowery. View and listen to sermons delivered by Joseph E. Lowery during his ministerial career in Atlanta at Central United Methodist Church (1968-1986) and Cascade United Methodist Church (1986-1992), and watch recordings of Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) conventions and other SCLC activities. In her capacity as the founder of the SCLC/W.O.M.E.N.'s Organizational Movement for Equality Now (SCLC/W.O.M.E.N.), Evelyn G. Lowery hosted annual Civil Rights Heritage Tours, the Drum Major for Justice Awards, and oratorical contests, of which several recordings exist in this category. The digital collection also contains over 3,000 images that can be viewed now.

For more information about the Joseph Echols and Evelyn Gibson Lowery Collection finding aid, please contact [email protected]. If you have questions about the other collections in the Archives Research Center, please visit https://www.auctr.edu/archives-and-collections/ or call 404-978-2052.

