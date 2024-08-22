The Josh Bersin Company Launches HR Career Navigator: The World's First AI-Powered Development Coach for HR Professionals

Introducing HR Career Navigator™—the first platform designed to give HR professionals personal career guidance, skills coaching, and connections to experts in their field

HR Career Navigator combines 25+ years of Josh Bersin Company research on the HR profession with Eightfold's Talent Intelligence Platform for global scale

To truly support the profession, the HR Career Navigator is available free of charge to both Josh Bersin Academy members and non-members.

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's most trusted human capital advisory firm, The Josh Bersin Company , today announces a valuable new tool available to the global HR community: the "HR Career Navigator"— powered by Eightfold AI, built to create a dedicated career coach for HR professionals worldwide.

With Career Navigator , HR practitioners, at any stage of their career, receive a real-time, market-driven, and personalized analysis of their current skills and career options. By uploading their resume (or LinkedIn profile) and adding additional information about their skills and experiences they receive actionable guidance for the next steps in their professional development.

HR Career Navigator delivers an objective, AI-driven, comprehensive analysis of multiple career paths for any HR professional. By analyzing each employee's experience, education, and identified skills, Career Navigator uses Eightfold AI and The Josh Bersin Company's 94 distinct HR capabilities to identify best "next roles" and career paths with multiple options. Users can then select a path, see what development is needed, and reach out to people with these preferred new jobs for advice.

Now, existing Josh Bersin Academy members and non-members have 24/7 access to this innovative, AI-driven career planning system. This platform not only offers a customizable personal development tool (with 700+ development resources and 28 certificate programs in The Josh Bersin Academy), but also an integrated social network for mentoring, enabling users to connect with HR professionals who are genuinely invested in supporting career growth. These professionals have experience or skills similar to those Career Navigator users hope to acquire.

The platform uses a natural language portal with visual career paths, learning opportunities, and connections to peers built from Josh Bersin Company's years of research on all areas of HR. This process aligns with the Josh Bersin Academy for development and leverages real-time new job titles, skills, and career paths through the Eightfold talent intelligence platform.

Users will also benefit from parallel use of The Josh Bersin Company Galileo™ HR genAI-powered information assistant. However, a subscription is entirely optional and not required for first-time Career Navigator users.

How Career Navigator helps HR professionals at all experience levels

You are a seasoned HR leader in talent with aspirations of becoming a Chief HR Officer. The HR Career Navigator will analyze your background and give you several clearly-defined career steps and skills needed to achieve this position. As you select your preferred path, the platform will suggest courses and resources, while connecting you with peers who have volunteered to help you with your development.

You are a senior recruiter and your company is about to downsize, potentially eliminating your role. The HR Career Navigator will look at your experience, skills profile, and job achievements, then suggest three possible career paths for growth. Each path will point to specific new skills needed and show you dozens of individuals in your target role. The HR Career Navigator will then provide access to relevant training programs, videos, and resources to help you advance and give you a tool to connect to people in your target role that are willing to offer help.

You are a new or mid-level HR professional and you want to move into a career in AI, Analytics, or HR Technology. The HR Career Navigator will assess your technical and professional background and outline a series of options to help you advance your skills to move into one of these senior technical roles. The platform will also connect you with peers and mentors to support you on your journey.

Josh Bersin, global industry analyst and CEO of The Josh Bersin Company, said:

"Everywhere I go I meet HR professionals who want to grow their careers and add more value to their organizations. The HR Career Navigator will give these people an always-updated set of guidance, tools, and specific mentors to help them achieve these goals.

Up until now, finding meaningful answers to questions like, 'How can you take on more responsibility? What skills are you missing, and which organizations or roles will support your long-term growth?' has largely depended on informal networks, personal research, and possibly a mentor if your company is prepared to pay.

The HR Career Navigator simplifies this process and gives HR professionals access to tens of thousands of peers who can help them with their journey.

While many companies offer strong internal development programs for HR, most do not. The HR Career Navigator, coupled to The Josh Bersin Academy, is a resource for every HR professional to grow, regardless of the opportunities provided by your company.

Ashutosh Garg, Co-CEO and Co-founder of Eightfold AI, added:

"Eightfold has a tremendous history of innovation that we are proud to bring to The Josh Bersin Company and Academy team. Career Navigator is a uniquely powerful offering that is going to help HR professionals across every industry understand and benefit from this breakthrough technology. We expect Career Navigator to establish itself as the go-to career building and L&D planning resource for the entire global HR community."

How to start using Career Navigator

To start benefiting from Career Navigator, visit BersinAcademy.com/navigator to learn more, create an account, and build your profile for immediate guidance.

More information on Career Navigator is available in this blog article here .

About The Josh Bersin Company

The most trusted human capital advisors in the world. More than a million HR and business leaders rely on us to help them overcome their greatest people challenges.

Thanks to our understanding of workplace issues, informed by the largest, and most up-to-date data sets on workers and employees, we give leaders the confidence to make decisions in line with latest thinking and evidence about work and the workplace. We're great listeners, too. There's no one like us, who understands this area so comprehensively and without bias.

We help CHROs and CEOs be better at delivering their business goals. We do that by helping you to manage people better. We are enablers at our core. We provide strategic advice and counsel supported by in-depth research, thought leadership, and unrivaled professional development, community and networking opportunities.

We empower our clients to run their businesses better. And we empower the market by identifying results-driven practices that make work better for every person on the planet.

For more information, visit www.joshbersin.com or email [email protected] .

About The Josh Bersin Academy

The Josh Bersin Academy brings HR professionals up to date with critical, modern foundational knowledge. Offerings here include targeted training courses and insights, including cohort-based learning programs, plus self-guided learning paths.

For more information, visit www.bersinacademy.com

About Eightfold AI

Eightfold AI's market-leading Talent Intelligence Platform™ helps organizations retain top performers, upskill and reskill their workforce, recruit talent efficiently, and reach diversity goals. Eightfold's patented deep-learning artificial intelligence platform is available in more than 155 countries and 24 languages, enabling cutting-edge enterprises to transform their talent into a competitive advantage. For more information, visit www.eightfold.ai .

