THE JOULE ENTERS A NEW ERA WITH REIMAGINED WEST TOWER ROOMS

Now led by principal Alessia Genova, who assumed ownership of the firm in 2024, Tihany Design is reimagining the hotel's West Tower interiors with an invigorating new aesthetic that fuses contemporary sensibilities with the dynamic spirit of Texas. The design evolution is both modern and soulful, infused with the layered character of The Joule and an homage to the city's vibrant energy. With subtle nods to the playful Memphis design movement, the interiors strike a delicate balance between eclectic artistry and refined, residential luxury.

This third phase of the multi-million dollar renovation of the revitalized neo-gothic building spans one hundred twenty-six rooms across fourteen floors, crafted to feel both elevated and inviting.

"As we unveil these refreshed rooms, we're excited to welcome guests into The Joule's next era, one that continues to evolve while honoring the property's design-forward spirit," says Ginger Martin, Managing Director at The Joule. "Tim Headington's ongoing investment in the property is a testament to his dedication to downtown Dallas and its position as a cultural and creative hub, with The Joule at the epicenter." Future projects will include the lobby, the West Tower Penthouse, as well as a renovation for CBD Provisions, the Texas brasserie which opened in 2012; the restaurant is slated to reopen early 2026.

Each guestroom is thoughtfully designed for the modern traveler, featuring a soft, contemporary palette of neutrals, navy, and sage that sets a more serene tone. Custom European walnut paneling, velvet and leather furnishings, and geometric carpets add texture and warmth throughout the space. Shifting from the prior design scheme of darker tones, comfortable furnishings are imbued with a contemporary and softer color palette of creams, blues and greens. Custom furniture designs reinforce a residential atmosphere, highlighted by a sculptural swivel chair, redesigned étagère, and a vanity with integrated overhead lighting. Rich textures, such as European walnut, travertine surfaces, velvet sofas, and cream leather headboards, combine with tailored pinstripe wallcoverings and bespoke carpeting to create a refined canvas. Consistent with The Joule's brand expression, art is integral to the new guestroom design, with black and white photographic diptychs by Bram Tihany creating a striking visual dialogue that invites guests into a narrative of form, contrast, and connection.

The extensive renovation extends beyond guestrooms and into the corridors, which feature coordinating pinstripe wallcoverings, new decorative lighting, and a curated collection of original photography showcasing iconic Dallas architecture. The artwork, also curated by Bram Tihany and Theory Engine Inc., is exclusive to The Joule and enhances the visual journey throughout the hotel.

As part of The Joule's physical renovation, Managing Director Ginger Martin reimagined the guest journey from arrival to departure, introducing fresh and memorable moments at every step. Guests will now enjoy Byredo bath products in Gypsy Water and have the option to enhance their stay with in-room wellness experiences—simply by calling the concierge to request indulgences like a 111SKIN Eye Mask.

Beyond the guestroom, The Joule has curated a dynamic calendar of health and relaxation programming. Highlights include Yoga at The Eye, Gua Sha masterclasses at The Spa, and a variety of other events designed to inspire a resort-like sense of wellbeing at this urban escape.

Reservations can be made here . For more information about The Joule, please visit thejouledallas.com and follow along on Instagram at @thejouledallas .

ABOUT THE JOULE

The Joule, an independent, boutique hotel named for the international unit of energy, is the beautiful product of proprietor Tim Headington's efforts to revitalize a 1920s neo-gothic landmark Dallas building, three restored buildings of 1930s vintage, and several new structures, thus creating a cultural epicenter in downtown Dallas. A visual masterpiece from award-winning designer Adam D. Tihany, the hotel creates a tasteful union of old-world quality and contemporary design, while densely populated throughout by museum-quality artwork. In addition to spectacular multi-story penthouses and bespoke lobby experiences, the property includes a glass-fronted rooftop cantilevered pool, a nationally recognized subterranean spa, a rooftop terrace with glass pavilion, customizable event spaces, first-class dining, vibrant cocktail destinations, and one-of-a-kind shopping experiences. The Joule is the cornerstone of Headington Companies' Main Street development efforts, which have transformed the historic neighborhood into an internationally recognized retail, dining, art, and design destination—all with an authentic urban setting.

ABOUT TIHANY DESIGN

Fueled by artistry, imagination, style and intuitive sensibility, Tihany Design creates stunning custom interiors that achieve each property's most captivating, engaging potential, and ultimately elevate the luxury lifestyle experience. Since its inception in 1978, the esteemed NYC-based atelier continues to build an enduring and influential body of work around the globe and across categories: from hospitality, cruise, retail and premium residences to private clubs, yachting, spa and leisure. With mastery of legendary sites, debut venues, classic and future-forward projects – discerning consumer preferences, Tihany Design's talented and passionate team are relentless in delivering inspired spaces, expressing their fluid, yet profoundly diverse design vocabulary. Each one-of-a-kind setting resonates with elevated personalization, timeless elegance and an authentic sense of place, while imprinted with the client's distinctive values.Led by principle Alessia Genova, who assumed ownership of the multi-disciplinary interior design studio in 2024, the boutique atelier has partnered with some of the world's most iconic and premium brands; among them, the Beverly Hills Hotel, The Breakers Palm Beach, Four Seasons DIFC Dubai and The Oberoi New Delhi. Tihany Design's pioneering work spans Seabourn's luxury expedition cruise ships and award-winning restaurants for celebrity chefs such as Thomas Keller, Daniel Boulud and Heston Blumenthal.

